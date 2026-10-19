Johan Manzambi reacts after learning Liverpool and Barcelona want to sign him

Aston Villa star Johan Manzambi, who has been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi has made up his mind on whether to leave the club, amid interest from Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool and Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, according to a report.

Both 4-4-2 and The Sun reported last week that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Manzambi.

Liverpool interested in Johan Manzambi

4-4-2 reported on October 15: ‘In recent internal meetings, the decision-makers at Anfield Road have consistently spoken favourably about Manzambi.

‘And according to information from 4-4-2.ch, they have decided to monitor the 20-time international throughout the entire season.

‘Liverpool’s scouting department is certainly not making a mistake with this move.

‘Firstly, Manzambi is already in excellent form just a few weeks after joining what is arguably the best football league in the world.

READ: Liverpool target €50m Austrian midfielder after Bayern Munich ‘gave him away’

‘Secondly, there are persistent transfer rumours surrounding Alexis Mac Allister, who is reportedly a top target for Real Madrid.’

The Sun claimed on October 16: ‘His form has impressed Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola and his coaching staff.

‘And Swiss insiders claim Anfield chiefs have declared their intention to monitor Manzambi’s progress throughout the season with a view to swooping for him next summer.’

Manzambi joined Aston Villa from SC Freiburg in the summer transfer window for a total of £59.5million, add-ons included.

The 21-year-old Switzerland international midfielder has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and has been a star for Unai Emery’s side this season.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Iraola ‘asks’ Reds to spend £118m on Barcelona star as he ‘loses patience’ with Wirtz

The youngster has scored three goals and given three assists in six appearances in a Villa shirt.

Manzambi scored the winner for Villa in their 1-0 victory over Newcastle United away from home at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona keeping tabs on Johan Manzambi

According to TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Manzambi, who missed the start of the new season with a knee injury.

Bayern are well aware of Manzambi from his time at Freiburg and remain ‘big admirers’ of the youngster, according to the reliable transfer news outlet.

Barcelona, too, have been ‘impressed’ with the Swiss star and have ‘taken note of his performances’.

TEAMtalk has also noted Liverpool keeping tabs on the youngster.

However, despite having interest from Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona, Manzambi is not itching to leave Villa and is focused on doing well for Emery’s team.

Johan Manzambi wants Aston Villa stay

TEAMtalk has reported: ‘Despite the interest building around him, however, there is no suggestion that Manzambi is looking to leave Villa any time soon.

‘The ambitious youngster is understood to have aspirations of playing at the very highest level, but he is extremely happy with his decision to join Villa and work under Emery.

‘Indeed, we are told Manzambi believes he can learn an enormous amount from the Spanish coach and sees Villa as an ideal environment in which to continue his development before considering what the next step in his career might look like.’

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