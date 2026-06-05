Brighton are bracing themselves for a second offer from Tottenham for Jan Paul van Hecke after they rejected Spurs’ first advance, according to Ben Jacobs.

Spurs avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season as a 1-0 win over Everton meant they playing in the English top flight again next term.

Tottenham ended up finishing just two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who will be playing Championship football next season, and the Spurs hierarchy are already making moves to make sure they aren’t struggling again next term.

Roberto De Zerbi was appointed at the end of March and played a big part in turning around their fortunes towards the end of the campaign, after they spent time in the relegation zone.

Tottenham have already lined up two free transfers for July with Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi both set to join.

Spurs also have their eye on doing a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealing a deal is on for the summer.

READ: Tottenham offered 154-goal striker but Juventus want two players in return

On Tottenham’s pursuit of the Brazilian, Romano wrote on X: ‘Negotiations ongoing for Savinho to Tottenham as revealed two weeks ago… and progressing well. #THFC believe Savinho wants the move, talks continue as Man City could open doors to his exit in case of good proposal. Deal on.’

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed on Thursday that Tottenham had made an opening offer to sign Van Hecke from Brighton with De Zerbi ‘close’ to the Netherlands international.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur submit bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. #THFC offer for 25yo centre-back below #BHAFC valuation so rejected, but talks continue in bid to strike agreement. Dutch int’l close to Roberto De Zerbi @TheAthleticFC.’

And now former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has revealed that Brighton are expecting ‘another offer soon’ from Tottenham as they look to get a deal over the line.

READ: Tottenham take ‘lead’ over Man Utd in race to sign Premier League midfielder thanks to De Zerbi

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Spurs set to continue their pursuit of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Opening bid rejected, but Brighton are anticipating another offer soon.’

Voetbal International journalist Joost Blaauwhof revealed on Thursday that Tottenham’s first bid was for £40m and that NAC Breda stand to get 7.5 per cent of the fee.

Blaauwhof wrote on X: ‘At NAC, Edgar Mol can already grab the calculator from his desk drawer, because Jan Paul van Hecke is going to fetch a crazy amount of money. Sounds from England are that Spurs have bid about 40 million pounds. That’s going to be cranked up even higher. NAC gets 7.5%. #NACpraat.’

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