Harry Maguire has reportedly been offered to a European giant just over a month after penning a new deal with Manchester United.

Maguire has spent a tumultuous seven years at Old Trafford. He joined as the world’s most expensive defender, has spent time as captain, been pushed to the periphery and has now returned to being an important member of the side.

The defender felt his United form was enough to earn him a call-up to England’s World Cup squad for this summer, and publicly revealed his disappointment that Thomas Tuchel didn’t pick him.

After penning a new contract with the Red Devils in April, it’s reported Maguire could yet leave United.

Indeed, Gazzetta dello Sport states Inter Milan have been ‘offered’ the Englishman. The report does not state whether it was United themselves or Maguire’s representatives who have offered his services.

It feels most likely that it was his representatives, as Maguire surely wouldn’t have been handed a new United contract if they didn’t want to keep him, though they could have been ensuring they could receive a fee for him.

But his representatives have cause for doing so, as they might not feel United can offer much anymore, given his form there hasn’t earned him a World Cup spot.

In any case, there doesn’t seem a huge chance that Inter will take the offer. Indeed, Udinese centre-back Oumar Solet is the ‘chosen player’ to take a spot in the heart of their defence, where other moves have ensured they need to freshen up.

There are some who seemingly feel Maguire should be a central part of the United side, with Sam Allardyce recently advocating for his inclusion in England’s squad.

He said: “Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw should be in the England squad based on form and experience.

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“I’ve watched him play since he got back into the Man United team and he’s been one of the reasons the stability has been brought back to the club. Defensively they’re now stable, and that’s allowed them to win more games.

“The other side to Maguire is that he is, without a shadow of doubt, one of the best passers of the ball as a centre-half in the country.”

He also suggested that Maguire is a better option for England than Dan Burn, having been a central part of the Three Lions’ side previously.

While there’ll be no trip to the World Cup for him, whether Maguire will make a move this summer remains to be seen.

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