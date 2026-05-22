Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has congratulated Marcus Rashford on getting called up to the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Rashford is having a wonderful season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

The 28-year-old England international winger has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Barcelona.

Rashford, who is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2028, has won LaLga and Supercopa de Espana with Barcelona this season.

The England winger is delighted to have been included in the Three Lions’ head coach Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the finals.

Marcus Rashford delighted after England call-up

Rashford has written on Instagram: “Today marks a full-circle moment for me, from despair to jubilation.

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“Missing out on that Euros squad helped me grow both as a player and a person, and most importantly, gave me a goal to work towards.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to pull on the shirt at the World Cup.”

Harry Maguire, who has been snubbed by Tuchel and will not play for England at the World Cup, is delighted to see Rashford get the call-up.

Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes, too, is happy for Rashford.

Maguire responded to Rashford’s post with a heart emoji and noted: “Love it mate, well deserved”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford reacts after learning Jose Mourinho wants him at Real Madrid

Fernandes also used a heart emoji to respond to Rashford’s message and wrote: “Well deserved my brother”

Interestingly, Rashford has brutally snubbed Man Utd from an Instagram story post, thanking Tuchel, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery for believing in him.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa from Man Utd after falling out of favour with then-Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim.

The Man Utd-winger wrote: “Special thanks to Unai, Hansi, Thomas, Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough.”

While Maguire is happy for Raahford, the Man Utd central defender has admitted that he is hugely disappointed that he will not be able to play for England at the World Cup finals.

Maguire posted on X: “I was confident I could of [sic] played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.

“I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Maguire’s mother Zoe said on X: “Absolutely disgusted.”

The defender’s brother wrote on the social media platform: “This might possibly be the worst decision I’ve ever seen in my life. No words.”

Among the players who have been omitted from the England squad are Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

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