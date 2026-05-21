Harry Maguire is set to be left out of the England squad for the World Cup.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to leave Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire out of his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions squad will be announced on Friday as Tuchel selects 26 players to represent England at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and USA.

There are a number of certainties to make the England squad, like Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Harry Kane, but other players will face a more anxious wait to find out if they will be on the plane to North America.

One player who will miss out, according to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, is Maguire, despite his good form in the second half of the season for Man Utd.

Instead there are rumours that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill could earn a shock call-up to the squad despite his last cap coming 11 months ago.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Harry Maguire excluded from the England squad. Understand Maguire shocked not to make selection.’

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Maguire’s Man Utd team-mate Kobbie Mainoo, who spent the first half of the season on the bench at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, is now expected to be named in Tuchel’s squad.

Jacobs added: ‘Understand Kobbie Mainoo is expected to make Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.’

Morgan Rogers won the Europa League with Aston Villa on Wednesday night, being named Player of the Season in that competition, and he will also be included in the England squad.

Jacobs confirmed: ‘Morgan Rogers will complete an incredible week by being named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. Place never in doubt after a standout season.’

Kane: ‘We’re going into the tournament as one of the favourites’

Harry Kane reckons the current England squad is “as good as we’ve ever had” during his time in the setup as he looked ahead to the tournament.

Kane told the Press Association: “I think our squad is as good as we’ve ever had.

“I think when you look at the starting XI, you look at the players coming off the bench, we’re going into the tournament as one of the favourites.

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“We’ve been building together as a team over the past few camps under Thomas. I think we’ve set the standard, and now we look forward to continuing this into the World Cup next month.

“There’s always something special about playing at the World Cup. There’s a special feeling inside, especially when you win.

“We know how much a World Cup win would mean, not just to us, but to the fans and the country itself. That’s what drives us on the pitch, and hopefully we can bring it home for the fans.”

On his own form heading into the World Cup, Kane added: “When I won my first Golden Boot, I was still fairly young. I’m at a stage of my career where I’m definitely a different player from what I was 10 years ago.

“I’ve learnt a lot from then to now. I’m more experienced. I’ve developed my game by dropping into those deeper spaces and linking up play.

“My understanding of the game and my positioning have reached a completely different level. I feel like a much more complete footballer. And honestly, I think I am playing the best football of my career right now.

“I am enjoying the player that I am now, for sure.

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