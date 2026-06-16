According to reports, Chelsea ‘already have a deal in place’ for a Marc Cucurella replacement, while they have chosen three positions to strengthen this summer.

Over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid had moved quickly to secure an agreement to sign Cucurella for around £52m, and this move has since been confirmed by the Spanish giants.

This move came out of nowhere, but Cucurella has always been likely to leave Chelsea following their failure to qualify for Europe at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Blues are coming off an incredibly disappointing season, but Cucurella was one of their better performers and he was outspoken against the club’s hierarchy before leaving.

Cucurella could be a big miss for Chelsea, but a report from journalist Ben Jacobs on Monday revealed three reasons why club chiefs decided to ‘sanction his exit’.

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Jacobs said on X: ‘Understand Cucurella expressed a desire to return to Spain for personal and family reasons.

‘Chelsea worked to find the best solution. €55m+€5m viewed as strong fee by the club.

‘Jorrel Hato’s development last season was also a contributing factor in sanctioning the exit.

‘Chelsea now want to add at least two starting-level players that can immediately compete in the Premier League.’

‘Deal already in place’ for Chelsea to replace Marc Cucurella

As Jacobs mentioned, Chelsea may not sign a new starting left-back to replace Cucurella because they have high hopes for Hato.

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However, a new report from The Athletic claims the Blues will look to sign a versatile left-back to ‘operate in multiple roles’ and Strasbourg star Valentin Barco looks to be their man after Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid ‘suited all parties’.

According to the report, Barco’s move to Chelsea is ‘already’ as good as done, and he could be among three main arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The report explains:

‘Chelsea are looking for two or three players who can go straight into the first XI. The club want to find a replacement for Cucurella, although the player in question will be able to operate in multiple roles. ‘Strasbourg’s Valentin Barco fits this description. He can play as a left-back, wing-back and in midfield. Sources in France say a deal with Chelsea is already in place, although the Premier League club have yet to confirm. Barco has already revealed he is leaving the Ligue 1 side. Chelsea also want a centre-back and a versatile attacker.’

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