Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City have ‘done a deal’ to tie centre-back Josko Gvardiol to a new long-term contract.

Man City fended off competition from other Premier League and European clubs to sign Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for around £77m in 2023.

The 24-year-old joined Man City as one of the World’s best young centre-backs, but he also had a lot of minutes at left-back under ex-boss Pep Guardiola and shone in this role.

After a stellar 2024/25 campaign, injuries restricted Gvardiol to only 18 Premier League appearances this season and he has been heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in recent months.

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However, Romano said on Sunday that Gvardiol is set to commit to Man City by signing a new contract.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The expectation is for Josko Gvardiol to sign a new contract at Manchester City.

“The discussions are advancing very positively. Manchester City believe Gvardiol will put pen to paper very soon.

“Pep Guardiola left. John Stones left. Bernardo Silva left. To lose another key player would have been a setback.

“There was interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but City now expect him to stay.”

Romano confirms Gvardiol ‘done deal’ as Fernandez update surfaces

And on Monday afternoon, an update from Romano confirmed that a ‘deal is done’ over a new contract for Gvardiol.

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Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Joško Gvardiol deal, done and confirmed as he signs new contract at Manchester City.

‘Agreement until June 2031 and move to Spain off for this summer.

‘Seen as key player by director Viana and new coach Enzo Maresca.’

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has also reported that a new deal for Gvardiol has been finalised.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘BREAKING | Josko Gvardiol contract extension – DONE DEAL.

’24 y/o centre-back has agreed a new contract with ManCity. Until 2031, as exclusively revealed. Final details remain to be settled before signing.’

Regarding incomings, Chelsea standout Enzo Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move to Man City so he can reunite with Enzo Maresca.

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However, Real Madrid are also in the running for Fernandez and BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella claims it is now the Spanish giants ‘or bust’ for the centre-midfielder.

The report claims:

‘Well-placed sources say Fernandez is keen to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid. Manchester City and Paris St-Germain have also been linked, but both are understood to have distanced themselves from any interest.

‘It appears to be Madrid or bust for Fernandez, although Chelsea – under new manager Xabi Alonso – would also be content to keep the midfielder, who contributed 15 goals and seven assists last season. He is under contract until 2032.’