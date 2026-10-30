Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd striker hunt as £100m superstar linked

Manchester United want to sign a new centre-forward in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, and a report has suggested Victor Osimhen could emerge as a stunning solution.

The striker position has proven troublesome for Michael Carrick and Man Utd this season. Benjamin Sesko is once again out with a shin injury, and he is not expected to return until at least January.

Carrick does not seem to trust Sesko’s backup, Joshua Zirkzee, meaning Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have both operated as No 9s this term.

On Thursday, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic revealed that the Red Devils are ‘exploring’ the market for a new No 9 in January, and Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on their radar.

Romano has now weighed in on the situation by saying on YouTube: “Considering the Sesko situation, and considering that Joshua Zirkzee remains one to watch for 2027 – there is a chance for Zirkzee to leave – so considering these factors, and that Man Utd are struggling up front, Man Utd have decided to explore the strikers market for January.

“So, Manchester United are looking for a No 9, a traditional striker.

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“Let’s see what’s gonna be available on the market, let’s see what kind of opportunities there will be. But Man Utd want to sign a striker, that’s the update.

“Man Utd want to consider a move regardless of what happens with the coach. So, unless a new manager arrives and says, ‘I don’t want a striker’, which sounds unlikely because United clearly need something up front, the club started exploring opportunities for a new central striker.”

Whitwell did add that Man Utd could struggle to sign Calvert-Lewin due to the rivalry between the two clubs, plus the fact Leeds are aiming to hand him fresh terms.

The Express has mentioned Osimhen when discussing which goalscorers United might open talks for in January.

They write that Osimhen could be a ‘blockbuster’ addition to the United squad, as he has been linked with a move to Old Trafford over several previous transfer windows.

Man Utd ‘missing’ striker like Victor Osimhen

But such a deal would require ‘serious investment’ from United as Galatasaray want over £80m for the Nigerian, and likely as much as £100m.

Former Liverpool and QPR forward Djibril Cisse spoke earlier this week about Osimhen potentially joining Carrick’s side.

“Victor Osimhen has the profile to play in England,” he said.

“I think Manchester United could suit him, and I believe there was already some interest at the start of the year or last year.

“He loves the Premier League. He’s unpredictable, he scores goals, he’s complete, he has the profile for English football, and I think that’s what United are missing right now.”

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