Liverpool: Romano drops huge Ngumoha contract update amid Arsenal, Bayern Munich links

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Rio Ngumoha’s contract situation at Liverpool after he starred in a 4-3 win over Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Ngumoha grabbed two assists as Liverpool came from two goals down to beat the Spanish side at Anfield in the Champions League.

Despite Mohamed Salah leaving the Reds in the summer, Liverpool invested in Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola to strengthen their wide areas.

That has seen Ngumoha start just once in the Premier League for the Merseysiders this term, however, Andoni Iraola has started him once in the Carabao Cup and three times in the Champions League.

After turning 18 in August, Liverpool are now trying to reward Ngumoha with a new contract as Arsenal and Bayern Munich sniff around the England international.

And Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are still in “active conversations” about Ngumoha signing a new long-term deal amid links elsewhere.

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Romano said in a video posted on X: “What’s going to happen next for his future? There are active conversations ongoing between Rio Ngumoha and Liverpool over a new, long-term contract.

“For the club, they absolutely want to keep Rio. There were stories about Bayern and more over the recent months, but in the summer, the player was never for sale. So there was never a possibility to see Rio Ngumoha leaving Liverpool.

“Let’s see what’s gonna happen in the future, but his contract talks are taking place, and Liverpool want Rio, absolutely, to be a big part of their future.”

Speaking after his brilliant display against Villarreal, Ngumoha told Amazon Prime Sports: “It’s up there with one of the best I’ve played. I enjoyed myself and the team helped me a lot.

“Whenever I get the ball and there’s an opportunity to go one-v-one or two-v-one, I believe in myself. I’ll just keep going and be ruthless.”

Ngumoha told there’s ‘no need’ to leave Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson doesn’t think Ngumoha needs to be looking for a move now as he will naturally “go to the very top”.

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Johnson told wettbasis.com: “Bayern Munich is obviously a fantastic club and side, and big credit to Rio Ngumoha that he has interest from such a big club, but I don’t think he has to be looking anywhere near that.

“He is at a fantastic club where he is playing and doing really well. There is no need to change that and Liverpool don’t want to let him go.

“Obviously when you are playing like he does, all the top clubs will want him, but I don’t think that’s even an option. Liverpool wouldn’t want to let him go because he is one of their best players.

“If he wasn’t playing, you would totally understand why he would want to go, especially because we are seeing more and more English players going abroad, which is working really well for them.

“So, for players who aren’t getting the minutes, I can understand it, but Rio is banging on the door almost being at a point where he should be starting every week, so I don’t think he should move anywhere.

“As long as he keeps learning and improving, then he can go to the very top. He doesn’t look like the kid who just wants to be a flash in the pan.”

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