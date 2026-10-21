Man Utd choose two top transfer targets to ‘transform’ defence with Red Devils duo set to leave in 2027

Manchester United have reportedly chosen their two leading left-back targets as they plan to ‘transform’ their defence in 2027.

It is common knowledge that Man Utd will rebuild their defence in 2027.

The Red Devils have undergone a gradual rebuild over the past couple of years, with club chiefs prioritising forward and midfield signings in the last two summer transfer windows.

Last summer, Michael Carrick‘s team recruited Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to strengthen their attack, and they invested around £150m in a midfield rebuild this summer by signing Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

However, Man Utd need to do more in this summer’s transfer window because Carrick has been left short at left-back, centre-back, left wing and up front.

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This has contributed to Man Utd’s poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, but they could be active in the transfer market in January and/or next summer.

A recent report insisted that Man Utd have made a new left-back and centre-back a priority for the upcoming winter transfer window.

Manchester United’s two top left-back targets named

Now, The i Paper are reporting that Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and AFC Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert are Man Utd’s top left-back targets, while they are also looking to bring in ‘at least one’ new centre-back to ‘transform’ their defence.

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The report claims: ‘The pursuit of Hall could bear a resemblance to Carlos Baleba’s signing. United bided their time and got the midfielder for what they feel was a more realistic fee this summer. Co-owners Ineos are keen to maintain their careful approach to the transfer market, given they feel they got their midfield targets for the going rate.

‘The club are also long-term admirers of Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert, who is tipped to leave the south coast in the summer, as the Cherries’ latest transfer success story. It is understood United are set face plenty of competition for the French full-back’s signature.’

This is a pressing concern for Man Utd because Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are in the final year of their contracts.

The report adds that Martinez and Shaw are ‘to leave’ Man Utd, while Maguire is likely to stay beyond the end of this season.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are also reporting that there are going to be defensive changes at Man Utd in the coming months.

A source for TEAMtalk said: “Changes are coming in defence, you can’t say an overhaul yet as Maguire, Shaw and even Martinez could remain but even if they do – new faces are in-coming.

“Three midfielders arrived this summer, a similar thing is going to happen in defence.”

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