Man Utd reach decision on signing £90m duo in January to improve two key areas

Wesley and Giuliano Simeone have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd could be made to wait until the summer to sign Roma right-back Wesley and Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the new season under Michael Carrick after the final six months of the 2025/26 campaign promised so much.

Carrick led Man Utd to third place in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League, earning him the head coach role on a permanent basis.

However, the Red Devils have managed just one win from their opening seven Premier League matches of the season, with Carrick’s side on seven points from seven matches.

Man Utd are also out of the Carabao Cup, losing 3-2 at home to Brighton after being 2-0 ahead, while they have won one and lost one of their opening two Champions League matches.

Many supporters and pundits don’t think the club backed Carrick enough in the summer transfer market with INEOS making funds available to strengthen the midfield, when the defence could also do with some maintenance.

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The Man Utd head coach admitted recently that the Red Devils will be active in the January transfer window as they look to improve the squad.

Carrick said: “When the next transfer window comes, you want to plan and you want to make the best of it.

“Whatever that looks like at this stage, we don’t quite know. But without doubt, there’s opportunity because the transfer window is open.

“So we’ll definitely be looking at that and trying to come out stronger in whatever way that looks like.”

Man Utd are likely to have to wait until the summer for £90m duo

Football Insider claims that Man Utd are ‘paying serious attention’ to Roma right-back Wesley as the Red Devils look to strengthen in the full-back positions in the upcoming transfer window.

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Despite Man Utd deciding they are interested, the Premier League side will ‘have to wait until next summer for the chance to sign’ as ‘sources say that Roma are not prepared to sell the Brazil international in the middle of the campaign’.

The report adds: ‘Roma value the defender highly at around the £50million mark, and that could potentially increase if he continues his current vein of form.’

Football Insider insists in another report that Man Utd have Atletico Madrid forward Simeone – who is valued at £40m on FotMob – ‘on their radar as a potential winter target’ – but they will find it ‘difficult’ to prise him away from Spain in January.

The report continues: ‘Simeone plays under his father Diego at the Wanda Metropolitano, and it is understood that the boss is “counting” on his son moving forward.

‘Sources say that United’s “priority” for the upcoming window is to strengthen their defence, rather than add any more attacking options.’

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