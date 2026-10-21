Chelsea reject Man Utd offer for untouchable star in shock transfer reveal

Josh Acheampong has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd made an approach to sign Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the new season under Michael Carrick after an impressive second half of the 2025/26 campaign saw them finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

Many fans were pleased to see Man Utd improve their midfield options with the signings of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, although they were maybe hoping for bigger names.

However, supporters were less happy with the Red Devils’ decision to leave a defensive rebuild to 2027, when they clearly need players at left-back and in central defence.

It does seem that Man Utd made some enquiries about defensive signings over the summer with Newcastle and England star Lewis Hall one of several left-backs on their list.

And now talkSPORT have revealed that Man Utd attempted to sign Acheampong from Chelsea in the summer trasfer market.

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TalkSPORT claim: ‘The Blues rejected offers from clubs in England and Europe in the summer after declaring the England Under-21 star ‘untouchable’.

‘Sources have told talkSPORT Manchester United were among the clubs who made enquiries for Acheampong.’

The report adds that Chelsea are now set to give Acheampong a ‘bumper new deal’ to ward off any potential suitors after he featured in six of seven Premier League matches this term.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso recently insisted that 20-year-old Acheampong will be playing a key role for the Blues in the remainder of the season after being impressed by his maturity.

Alonso said: “He has taken a step forward. He is playing more maturely and more aggressively, and is knowing what it takes to compete in the Premier League.

“He is on that journey as he has great potential and great qualities. He has played and he will play again.”

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Carrick has been coming under a bit of pressure at Man Utd this season with the Red Devils picking up just seven points from seven Premier League matches.

Hurzeler “would be a good replacement” at Man Utd – Shearer

And Newcastle legend Alan Shearer insists that Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler “would be a good replacement” if they did decide to sack Carrick this season.

Shearer told Betfair: “If Michael Carrick is relieved of his duties, Fabian Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton

“I guess the manager you’d also look at is Eddie Howe. You’d look at Antonio Conte as well.

“Whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure Michael Carrick does.

“That’s why Michael desperately needs some results or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job.”

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