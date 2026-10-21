Man Utd XI to be chosen by next manager in 2027 after £140m double deal for defensive rebuild

Rightfully, there is a lot of discourse about Man Utd’s transfer activity amid their poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

INEOS have arguably had more hits in the transfer market than the previous Man Utd regime, but they have been far too rigid with their approach and have left Michael Carrick‘s side exposed until at least January.

After investing heavily to bolster their attack last summer, technical director Jason Wilcox and Co. focused purely on rebuilding their midfield in this summer’s window, while glossing over other areas in need of repair.

This led to the arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a combined fee of around £150m after they missed out on Elliot Anderson, Matheus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali to Premier League rivals.

Man Utd went for quantity over quality in midfield after Manuel Ugarte’s serious injury and Casemiro’s exit, but early signs are that they did not recruit the right blend of players, with central midfield remaining a problem area.

To make matters worse, the Red Devils’ decision not to bring in a new left-back and/or centre-back has already backfired, with the injury record and overall decline of their more experienced players ensuring these departments are below the standard they should be.

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And Lisandro Martinez’s recent dramatic outburst suggests internal frustration over INEOS’ transfer decisions, with pressure on the club’s hierarchy to put that right as soon as January.

This week, a report revealed that Man Utd’s two transfer priorities for the upcoming winter transfer window are a new left-back and a centre-back, and these signings are required for them to have a stronger second half of the season than the first.

But this could easily come too late for head coach Carrick, who appears to retain squad support but has already been tactically exposed by superior coaches in the Premier League this season.

Carrick is understandably the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and he will surely be gone within weeks or months if Man Utd continue to rot away in the bottom half.

It has also been said that Carrick is being given ‘no involvement’ in plans for the January window, which is damning if true, as they continue to be linked with a wide array of coaches with far better résumés than their current boss.

So, with Man Utd again facing the Groundhog Day scenario of preparing for a sizable overhaul over the next few months, with a new manager appointment and defensive rebuild on the horizon, how could their preferred XI look in 2027?

Manchester United’s XI to be chosen in 2027…

Well, 2025 summer signing Senne Lammens will remain No.1, even though he’s been less convincing at the start of his second season than during his stellar debut campaign.

With a new right-back seemingly on the back burner, Steady Eddy Diogo Dalot will likely remain United’s starter for now, though INEOS would be wise to recruit an up-and-coming talent to develop and eventually take his place.

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There is far more uncertainty at centre-back, partly because Martinez and Harry Maguire are in the final years of their contracts, youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have flattered to deceive, and Matthijs de Ligt is yet to return from a long-term back injury.

A Martinez exit next year feels inevitable after his recent outburst, and reports say Man Utd are turning to long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite to be his replacement, with Everton valuing the left-footed defender at £80m.

Should Branthwaite arrive, Man Utd’s long-term solution could be a centre-back partnership with him and Yoro, though De Ligt (if he can return to form after injury) and/or Maguire (if he extends his stay beyond next summer) will be needed at times for their experience.

Left-back is a bigger concern for Man Utd, with Luke Shaw’s injury woes resurfacing at the start of this campaign as he too nears the end of his contract in 2027.

A new report from The i Paper claims Shaw and Martinez are far more likely than Maguire to depart next year, and Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and AFC Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert are leading left-back targets.

With Hall recently signing a new Newcastle contract, £60m-rated Truffert feels a far more attainable (and potentially as good) target for Man Utd at this stage.

Further forward, Man Utd’s positions are more settled, with Baleba and Kobbie Mainoo appearing United’s most natural centre-midfield partnership when both players are fully fit and firing, with the engine and defensive awareness of the former and the latter’s ability to glue the defence and attack.

In the attacking areas, captain Bruno Fernandes remains linked with an exit but will most likely continue for at least one more year at United, while Bryan Mbumo (right), Matheus Cunha (left) and Benjamin Sesko (striker) will be around him more often than not, though extra cover (Jean-Philippe Mateta, for example) would not go amiss.

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