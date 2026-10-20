Cesc Fabregas responds on replacing Man Utd boss Michael Carrick as INEOS reach decision on sack

Como boss Cesc Fabregas has responded to speculation suggesting he could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Fabregas is among a host of managers linked with a move to Man Utd, with Carrick under pressure after a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

After only winning two of their first ten games in all competitions, Carrick is among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Next up for Man Utd is a trip to face Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday night.

“That’s not a very nice question…”

Ahead of the game, Fabregas has responded when asked about the possibility of replacing Carrick at Man Utd.

“As I’m sure you can understand, I won’t answer that question because I think that’s not a very nice question,” Fabregas told reporters.

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“I don’t think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side.”

Fabregas also hit back at suggestions that Man Utd are in a “crisis”. He added: “I don’t think there’s a crisis in football. I’ve never experienced one. Every three days there’s a game to fight for and win.

“It’s 11 against 11, they have to do their best. We are professionals, we’ve wanted to compete since we were all born. I don’t believe in crisis.”

And The Daily Mail are reporting that Man Utd chiefs are still backing Carrick.

The report claims: ‘Insiders say that Wilcox still retains the trust of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is no appetite to change head coach despite Carrick overseeing United’s worst start to a league season in 40 years.’

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On the match against Man Utd, Fabregas spoke respectfully about the Premier League giants.

“This match means a lot to us as a club,” Fabregas added.

“I arrived here four years ago as a player, and if you look at what I saw when I arrived then and what he is now, it’s a whole different story.

“We have to be humble, though. There’s a lot to learn. United is a historic club, one I know very well.

“We’ll compete on the pitch, we’ll see how it goes, but we respect who they are and what they do because they’re incredible players.”

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