Eddie Howe reaches decision on replacing Michael Carrick at Man Utd

Manchester United co-owners INEOS have received a huge boost regarding Eddie Howe, with a reliable report claiming that the former Newcastle United manager is willing to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

Carrick has come under pressure following Man Utd’s disastrous start to the new season.

Man Utd have picked up only seven points from seven Premier League games.

The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and have won one and lost one of their two Champions League games.

For the moment, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are backing Carrick as the first-team manager, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

However, Man Utd are keeping tabs on managerial candidates, including Eddie Howe.

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Howe parted ways with Newcastle at the end of last season and is without a managerial role at the moment.

Eddie Howe ready to return to management amid Man Utd interest

According to TEAMtalk, the former Newcastle and Bournemouth manager is willing to return to club management for a top job right now.

Man Utd are having internal discussions about the future of Carrick, and ‘Howe is understood to feature very highly among those under consideration’ should INEOS decide to pull the trigger.

The report further stated: ‘The fact he is a British manager is also appealing to INEOS chiefs.

‘United wanted him whilst he was at Newcastle, but he was very difficult to remove from that job.

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‘Should the situation with Carrick prove untenable – and it’s once again worth stressing we’re not yet at that stage – then Howe would become an obvious and instantaneous candidate given his immediate availability.’

Encouragingly for Man Utd, sources have told TEAMtalk that Howe is ‘now ready to return to management’.

The report claimed: ‘He has taken time away from the game, learning and improving as a coach, and the United job would be difficult for him to ignore, should the opportunity present itself.

‘Howe’s availability and track record make him an appealing candidate at a time when United’s hierarchy are keen to avoid another prolonged period of instability.

‘While he is not going public with that admission, we understand Howe is very much now ready to get back into the game and is keeping an open mind to the next big opportunity.’

Dwight Yorke verdict on Eddie Howe to Man Utd

Meanwhile, former Man Utd star Dwight Yorke has given his take on Howe potentially replacement Carrick as the Man Utd manager.

Yorke said on Keys & Gray Unleashed: “The Eddie Howe scenario will raise a few eyebrows and yes, a man with a little bit more experience who has done obviously what he’s done at Bournemouth and at Newcastle.

“It’s a different managerial level when you come in at Manchester United, but you ask yourself the question: who is out there and who will take it?

“That’s the question we should be asking ourselves because we’ve tried two foreign managers who have come in and failed miserably; let’s be frank about those two.

“And certainly, we’ve given two ex-players opportunities to take the club forward.

“Carrick has done well, obviously, Ole did reasonably well as well, but really, where Manchester United are at, who is out there?

“Howe would be one of those guys who stand out there at the moment. He’s not in a job, looking for a job.

“But if you expand it out there even more, who else is out there? There is nobody else, and that’s why Carrick will survive for a little bit longer.

“There are no top managerial candidates out there who can come in and really excite the people and the fans at Manchester United.”

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