Arsenal: Key Arteta starter reveals he wants La Liga transfer – ‘I would love to’

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has revealed that he would “love” to move back to Spain in the future and play in La Liga.

The Spain international has been in great form for the Gunners since moving to Arsenal on loan in 2023 before eventually completing a permanent transfer the following year.

Raya, who has spent his whole career in England at Blackburn Rovers and Brentford, helped Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years last season.

The Spaniard has started off in terrific form once again this season and Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel claimed recently that Arsenal would be “nowhere near” winning the title without Raya.

Schmeichel said on The Overlap Daily: “David Raya has done really well. I was really surprised.

“I have to give Mikel Arteta some credit, because when Aaron Ramsdale was playing for Arsenal, I thought he did really well.

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“I liked his aggression, flying out and all of that, so I was surprised they brought another goalkeeper in, and that it was him [Raya].

“But I interviewed him last season when they won the championship, and I said, ‘Just so you know, if you had not been in that goal, you would have been nowhere near the championship.’

“I absolutely mean that, because he came up with all the important saves. In order to win the Premier League, you have to take chances and commit more people going forward.

“As I said before, that means defending with fewer people, and the chances that came from that, he was making big saves at crucial times. One of the things where he has massively improved is coming for crosses.

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“And he’s got to the point where, when there’s a chance, you think, ‘No, he’s going to save it, it’s not going to be a goal.’ You have that feeling before it happens, and that’s good going.”

‘I’d love to experience La Liga’ – Raya

The Arsenal goalkeeper has admitted that he would like to move to La Liga at some point in his career with the possibility of playing for Real Madrid brought up.

Raya told Marca: “Yes, I’d love to, I’d love to experience La Liga.

“For now, I’m very happy here, but I would definitely like to try playing in the Spanish league. I think it’s a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and naturally, I’d love to play there.”

The interviewer claimed that white “suits you well” in reference to a potential move to Real Madrid in the future but Raya is focused on this season with Arsenal.

When asked what his goals are for this year, Raya added: “To win everything.

“We want to establish ourselves as favourites, that’s our objective. Hopefully, we can improve on last season by lifting the Champions League trophy, though there’s still a long way to go for that.”

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