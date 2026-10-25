Next Man Utd boss: Romano gives huge update on five replacements in ‘important day’ for Carrick

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on five potential replacements for Michael Carrick with Sunday an “important day” for the Man Utd head coach.

There had been pressure on Carrick before the Como match in midweek, however, the manner of the 4-1 defeat to the Serie A side felt like a new low in the former midfielder’s tenure at Man Utd.

Since the defeat, there have been numerous managers linked to the Old Trafford hotseat, as rumours build that INEOS are now sounding out potential replacements.

Romano has revealed that their clash against Bournemouth on Sunday is an “important day” for Carrick after seven matches in all competitions without a win.

The Italian transfer insider has revealed that Man Utd plan on monitoring their performances up until the November international break, while exploring potential replacements.

Giving his latest update on the situation, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Guys, it’s Sunday and it’s an important day for Manchester United, a very important day for Manchester United. United play Bournemouth in Premier League and it’s a crucial game to understand the future of Michael Carrick.

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“A really really crucial game because as I told you on Thursday, Manchester United after the Como game as a club decided not to decide, not to proceed with any other coach to give Michael Carrick some more time and then evaluate the situation from now to the international break.

“That’s why Carrick went to the media on Friday. That’s why Carrick had a chance to go public and Carrick was very clear in his message. He spoke for five minutes sending a very clear message trying to protect his job and also the club and also the players. So Michael Carrick sent a very clear message.

“‘I 100% trust this team’. Let me tell you guys one thing. I still tell you 100% I’m sure about this. There are some issues with the players. That’s a point that we have to mention is the reality. But I’m also sure that Michael Carrick, he had some problems in terms of managing the dressing room at some points and also the results.

“Obviously, it’s a difficult moment, but I’m sure that Michael Carrick is considered by everyone at Manchester United, players, board, directors, everyone as a fantastic person. And so, he has respect from everyone. So, it’s not about the personal relationship.

“Sometimes it’s about tactics, sometimes it’s about decisions. There are some players that were not happy. That’s very clear after the Como game. But Carrick has been given an extra chance. Carrick has been given extra time.

“Man United face Bournemouth. Important games are coming. So let’s wait and see what happens with the future of Michael Carrick.

“Obviously Manchester United are using this time, the previous days and the next days to understand eventual solutions in case they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick.”

Next Man Utd manager update from Romano

Romano added: “So Man United internally already held some discussions to understand what could be the direction in order of in order for new manager if they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick.

“About this guys let me clarify a few things. Man United never had any official contact with Fabian Hurzeler, who is completely focused on Brighton. Many questions on Unai Emery. Unai Emery is very happy at Aston Villa and very focused on Aston Villa project. Don’t forget Unai Emery at Aston Villa is in control of everything.

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“The signings, the strategy, who to sell, who to buy. Unai Emery is more than a coach. He’s a proper manager and the job is doing is a huge job behind the scenes. So full focus on Aston Villa.

“Then Antonio Conte wanted to clarify with a statement in the last 48 hours that he is not in advanced talks with any clubs, United, Juventus. So that’s the message of Antonio Conte and he also wanted to clarify, when you see in the media me asking for this and that in terms of salary, in terms of signings, in terms of players, that’s not true because there is nothing advanced at this point.

“So also Antonio Conte sending a clear message but Antonio Conte with that statement opening doors to a job mid-season, he said if there are the right conditions I’m ready to go immediately’. And, so, Antonio Conte is available as I already told you here on the channel and it’s now confirmed.#

“And then two more names. We have to discuss two more names. One, Eddie Howe. Eddie Howe could be open to discussions with Manchester United. So if United decide to go for the former Newcastle manager, he would be open to discussing even mid-season.

“And then also Julian Nagelsmann, as I told you, there is a kind of German part of the Manchester United director’s board considering that way. Appreciating Hurzeler but no contacts because he’s focused on Brighton and also appreciating Nagelsmann, who was already on INEOS’ list when he was under contract with the German national team and he wanted to continue with Germany.

“So this could be realistic options. Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, for sure, while Unai Emery is completely focused on Aston Villa and Fabian Hurzeler is completely focused on Brighton.

“But first, Michael Carrick. He deserves respect. He deserves an extra opportunity according to Manchester United directors. And so, United Bournemouth more to follow because obviously the next days, the next weeks at Manchester United will be absolutely absolutely crucial for the future of the club.”

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