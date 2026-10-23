Man Utd boss Carrick told to make brutal decision on ‘disgraceful’ Fernandes in ‘last’ act before sack

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been told to make a big decision about captain Bruno Fernandes in his “last” act.

Fernandes has come under fire after he hit out at Carrick and his coaching staff following Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League group phase.

The Man Utd captain, who was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season, is seemingly fed up with the Premier League giants, who have only won two of their first eleven games in all competitions this term.

Now, Carrick is under huge pressure as the current favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and Sunday’s game against AFC Bournemouth could be his last.

Ahead of this match, there have been calls for Carrick to strip Fernandes of the captain’s armband, but he avoided commenting on the midfielder on Friday afternoon.

“The most important thing for me is the team and the dynamics in the squad. It is about the football club,” Carrick told reporters when asked about stripping Fernandes.

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“Whatever the situation is I will always do what is best for the football club.”

He added: “It is pretty obvious how we are all feeling.

“The responsibility for me to be in this position is to lead. It is my responsibily what goes on in the pitch.

“I will hold that umbrella for me to get wet and everyone else to stay dry. That is the privileged position I am in.”

Michael Carrick told to go out with a bang with a “last” act as Man Utd head coach

And journalist Graeme Bailey has told our colleagues at TEAMtalk that Carrick needs to strip Fernandes of the captain’s armband even if it is his “last” act as Man Utd boss.

“I feel sorry for Michael Carrick. You’ve got your captain, Bruno Fernandes, behaving like he is,” Bailey said on the TEAMtalk podcast.

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“He has turned in some of the worst displays from a Manchester United captain I’ve seen in recent times.

“At Leeds United the other day, if he put as much effort into running after the referee as he does towards the ball, they’d be in better shape.

“The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Baleba, I hope they’re looking at Fernandes and thinking, ‘That’s not the players we want to be.’

“He is acting scandalous, disgraceful as a Manchester United captain. I don’t think he’s fit to wear the armband, I really don’t.

“I think Michael Carrick’s last thing as Manchester United manager should be to strip Bruno Fernandes of the captaincy.

“Give it to Harry Maguire. Give it to someone who’s willing to teach these players.

“He is not fit to wear that armband.”

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