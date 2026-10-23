Man Utd tipped to sell Bruno Fernandes for £80m in January as key details on new contract revealed

Manchester United have been tipped to sell captain Bruno Fernandes in January, while there is an update on a potential new contract.

Fernandes‘ long-term future at Man Utd is in doubt, partly because he has entered the final year of his current contract, which includes a one-year extension option.

The attacking midfielder was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season, but he has had difficulties this season as Man Utd have reverted to type in their dire start to the new campaign.

After Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Como, Fernandes spoke out against head coach Michael Carrick and his coaching staff, and this has fuelled speculation that he could be on borrowed time at Man Utd.

Man Utd tipped to sell Bruno Fernandes in January

Now, former Premier League striker Darren Bent has tipped Man Utd to offload Fernandes in January, and he has noted why this could be right for all parties.

“I think for someone like Bruno – January, if you can get a big chunk of dough from Saudi. You can get £80m from Saudi, of course you would,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

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He continued: “At some point, you’re going to have to move forward. And I’ve said it before, it’s going to hurt.

“Moving forward is going to hurt because I’ve seen it first-hand [at Arsenal, who he supports].”

He added: “At some point, you have to move on from it.

“And if that’s the manager, Bruno Fernandes, because some of the players at Manchester United now shouldn’t still be there at all.

“He’s undroppable at the minute not because of his performances, it’s the fact that he’s [Carrick] got no one else.”

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Regarding a potential new contract, a report from Football Insider has revealed some key details on a possible new deal, with former Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Bryan King acting as a source for the outlet.

“Well, I know Al Hilal are interested. The contract runs out in 2027, next year and what they want to do is give him an extension to June 2028,” King told Football Insider.

“Then with a three-year option, as I understand it. Personally, I think that he could have gone as far with Manchester United as he can go. In the last five years, he’s been their best player.

“He won the Sir Matt Busby Award for the player of the season [for the fifth consecutive year]. He has been consistently central in anything Manchester United have achieved, really.

“His deliveries from free kicks or corners and passing, opening up defences, he’s been a top, top player. But I sometimes look at him and I think, ‘well, is he enjoying his football?’

“There are definitely days when he doesn’t enjoy his football, looking at his face. But at the moment, of course, he is a central part of Man United. Whether they could afford to let him move on, personally, I don’t think so.”

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