Romano clarifies Estevao to PSG after Chelsea approve January move – ‘transfer alert’

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation of Estevao Willian amid claims Chelsea have approved a January switch to PSG on three conditions.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso has benefitted many at Stamford Bridge, though Estevao is not amongst them.

The 14-cap Brazil international barely gets a look-in under the Spaniard. He’s yet to start a Premier League match this season, and against Liverpool in the League Cup on Wedesnday night, not even the dual absences of Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer produced an appearance for Estevao.

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Alonso’s comments on the young forward post-match should ring alarm bells. What’s more, there have already been reports from France touting a winter window switch to PSG who are chasing history with a third successive Champions League title.

Luis Enrique’s side have lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a season-ending ACL injury. Accordingly, reports state they’re in the market for a high profile attacker via the loan route in January.

Estevao is believed to be on their shortlist, and it was even claimed Chelsea will approve a loan switch if three demands are met.

Firstly, they want the loan to be a straight loan and not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Secondly, PSG must absorb Estevao’s full wages during the spell, and thirdly, there must be some form of guarantee over playing time.

Fabrizio Romano on Estevao transfer speculation

The speculation has prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to do some digging. Reporting on YouTube, Romano insisted there’s been no “transfer alert”, which essentially means Estevao leaving Chelsea to join PSG or any other club in January is not a priority or an expectation right now.

Romano explained: “I’m receiving again tonight about Estevao because in 2025 we all had the feeling in the football world, journalists, fans. whoever is involved. that Estevao was going to become the big thing.

“He was on the way to become a big thing, doing very well with Chelsea, doing very well with the Brazilian national team. an important player, an important talent for sure.

“Now under Xabi Alonso, Estevao is not finding so much game time.

“So many of you again tonight after the Liverpool game, Estevao once again not considered as a crucial part of the team

by Alonso.

“Many of you asking me what’s going on if he can already leave in the January window. Two quick things guys on Estevao.

“The first one, Alonso replied after the game. He said ‘I know he can be happier in this moment. probably he’s not the happiest guy on on earth, but at the same time he had an injury, he has to recover in a proper way, it’s not always easy with English football and these kind of games, I need him to be 100 percent ready, his time, his moments will come soon.

“So that’s the message from Alonso, Then on the other side from club side from Chelsea side. there is still no, let me call it, transfer alert.

“So Chelsea are not in a position where, okay, we need to sell Estevao or we need to find a solution for Estevao in January.

“That’s not the case as of now. Obviously, the next months are going to be important when you have a player like Estevao so young, obviously to give him time and to let him develop is important.

“He needs to play. He has to play. This is a special talent.

“Alonso’s point is also about the competitions. Chelsea don’t have European football. They are now out of the Carabao Cup.

“So, the games are limited and that’s a point as well. But at the moment, no kind of alert in terms of okay, let’s find a solution in January has started at Chelsea.

“But obviously November, December, even January and the next months are going to be important to make sure Estevao is really happy at the club.”