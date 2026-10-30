Roy Keane believes a Manchester United star signed under Ruben Amorim is now “costing” his side having been “very good last year”.

The same could be said of the majority of Red Devils this term, and indeed their manager, as Michael Carrick is now on the brink at Old Trafford after leading them back into the Champions League last season.

They’ve lost six of 12 games in all competitions this term with their only wins coming against Champions League minnows Sabah and newly-promoted Ipswich.

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Carrick – who was cheered by the fans who booed the players after the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth – is set for a ‘stay of execution’ after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS directors opted to stick with him for their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney has launched into a very sweary rant about the Man Utd players and Roy Keane urged Carrick to “grow a pair” and starting getting results for Man Utd, while Neville wants his former teammate “put out of his misery”.

And now Keane has suggested United’s problems have been exacerbated by a dip in form form goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The Belgium international was widely praised after an encouraging first season following an £18m move from Royal Antwerp, but the 24-year-old is enduring a tricky second season.

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane said: “Going back to Manchester United, the goalkeeper is costing them, isn’t he? He was very good last year.”

One of Keane’s former Man Utd teammates, Paul Scholes, has also questioned Lammens’ performances of late, claiming last month that the “jury was still out” on the goalkeeper.

“What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

“Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that. You need a top class goalkeeper.

“You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do.”

‘Mentally strong’

Speaking out on the criticism and his dip in form during the last international break, Lammens said he knows he has to be “mentally strong” to play for a club which attracts such attention.

“I have not changed character by playing football at Manchester United,” Lammens said.

“You have to be mentally strong and self-confident in the face of all those people who express their opinions. I can imagine that this is not easy for everyone.

“I love playing all those Premier League matches. Premier League, Nations League…. That doesn’t feel any different.”

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