Man Utd: Whitwell reveals INEOS want Leeds star as ‘chance’ of deal given

Man Utd are exploring a potential deal to sign Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the January transfer window, according to Laurie Whitwell.

The Red Devils spent most of their money on three midfielders in the summer transfer window with Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos all moving to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have not started the season well with Michael Carrick under pressure as the Red Devils sit 16th in the Premier League and winless in eight matches in all competitions.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been playing as the centre-forward for most of the season with Benjamin Sesko failing to start a Premier League match this term.

And now Man Utd considering a striker signing in the January transfer window with The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell and Beren Cross revealing that Leeds star Calvert-Lewin is ‘one name under consideration’.

The Red Devils recruitment team ‘are trying to establish if a move when the window opens is feasible’ but the ‘chances of a transfer are thought to be remote’.

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Bitter rivals Leeds are unlikely to let him go on the cheap to Man Utd and the Yorkshire side ‘want to tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new contract’.

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the Red Devils should have signed Danny Welbeck or Karim Benzema in the summer transfer window to add a “focal point” to Carrick’s side.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel earlier this month: “If you knew you had to manage these minutes, I totally agree with you.

“Without him (Sesko), there isn’t really a focal point.

“We’ve got players that want to come deep to the ball more often than not and get involved in the build-up, but then you lose that focal point out there.

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“But if you had somebody out there, I could say you could share the minutes, share the load, help in terms of experience, lend that experience to Sesko for him to learn as well, or you’d have been getting so much more out of just a signing to go on and play the 90 minutes.

“So yeah, well, Welbeck springs to mind, obviously. So does Benzema.

“So, two players, I feel, would have added huge value to the forward line that we have.”

Could Victor Osimhen be the answer for Man Utd?

Former Liverpool star Djibril Cisse insists Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen “would suit” a transfer to Man Utd.

Cisse told Mr Gamble: “Victor Osimhen has the profile to play in England. I think Manchester United could suit him, and I believe there was already some interest at the start of the year or last year.

“He loves the Premier League. He’s unpredictable, he scores goals, he’s complete, he has the profile for English football, and I think that’s what United are missing right now.”

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