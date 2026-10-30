Jack Grealish: Moyes ‘incensed’ as real reason Everton star dropped and fined revealed

David Moyes and Everton officials were ‘incandescent’ with rage as the real reason Jack Grealish was dropped and fined by the club has been revealed.

Everton took the unusual step to release the reason for Grealish’s omission from their squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle ahead of the game on Thursday, revealing on their official social media channels that the Manchester City loanee had ‘breached club discipline’.

The Toffees ran out 3-1 winners to set up a quarter-final clash with League Two Fleetwood Town, who dumped Arsenal out of the competition on Tuesday.

James Garner, Hayden Hackney and Thierno Barry were on target at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but Grealish’s pre-game misdemeanour took some of the gloss off the result.

The England international had missed the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal last weekend but was in line for a return to the squad before he was absent from training.

Moyes and club officials were ‘incandescent when he failed to report for training on Monday’, according to The Telegraph.

The report adds:

‘Moyes, a strict disciplinarian, was incensed and Grealish’s actions left the Scot and Angus Kinnear, the chief executive, with no option but to omit him from the biggest night of Everton’s campaign to date. It is understood the 31-year-old was not at Hill Dickinson Stadium to watch Thursday’s victory.’

There is no indication yet whether Grealish will face more than a two-week fine, as is commonplace.

Asked about the decision ahead of the game, Moyes said: “You probably know I am not going to give any details [about what happened]. It is a club decision and I support it.”

Asked whether he felt let down, Moyes replied: “It is something I don’t want to speak about too much.”

Everton ‘humility’

Making reference to Grealish’s absence after the victory, Moyes praised the “humility” of his side as they prepare to take on Newcastle again in the Premier League on Monday.

He said: “The one thing about Everton is that they have got real good values. All the players stand behind it and accept the values, on the pitch and off the pitch and I think the players did a good job.

“It is a small squad but we are doing our best to keep challenging. We are not accepting any excuses for nothing and I think the players are doing a great job, there was a humility about us [tonight], we have to play Newcastle again on Monday.”

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