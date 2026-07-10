Stuart Pearce has explained why he thinks Thomas Tuchel should drop Declan Rice for England’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

The Three Lions are currently preparing for a World Cup quarter-final, with Thomas Tuchel‘s side facing Norway on Saturday.

England‘s players laid it all on the line to beat Mexico 3-2 with ten men at the Azteca Stadium in the early hours of Monday morning, and there are several issues in the squad due to suspension, injuries and sickness.

After getting sent off against Mexico, Jarell Quansah has been given a two-match ban and will miss the Norway game, while journalist Rob Dorsett claims there are also issues with Rice and Marc Guehi.

Dorsett said on X: ‘Marc Guehi rated as 50-50 for #england World Cup quarter-final v Norway. Hamstring problem not serious, but time the issue, and Dan Burn pushing to come in if Guehi doesn’t make it.

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‘Rice sickness shouldn’t stop him starting, and England have isolated the bug.

‘Reece James desperate to play, but would be a big risk of him breaking down after so little training and with his hamstring problem far from fixed.’

Stuart Pearce tells Thomas Tuchel to rest Declan Rice

Rice has also been carrying an injury with an issue relating to his hamstring and lower back, so Pearce thinks it would be “foolish” to start him against Norway.

“The only thing that might be a consideration to him [Tuchel] is the injury… a concern that’s been with him [Rice] for a few games,” Pearce told talkSPORT.

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To which, host Adrian Durham replied: “He’s not 100 per cent, let’s put it that way.”

Pearce added: “Yeah, exactly, but you wouldn’t think it with his performances.

“Is that going to do him more damage and is he likely to break down? If there is a risk there, I think you’d be foolish as a manager to play him.”

Speaking after the World Cup round of 32 win over DR Congo, Tuchel provided details on Rice’s condition.

“When Declan tells you that he is in terrible pain, then you know he cannot take it anymore, so he was grateful that we took him off,” Tuchel said.

“He just said after the game it’s not an issue, he will recover, so there is no injury. He was just in pain so I hope he is right. It’s more nerval pain.”

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