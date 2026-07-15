Argentina risk being punished by FIFA after some players held up a Falklands banner after beating England in the World Cup semi-finals.

There is no love lost between Argentina and England due to sporting and non-sporting reasons, and they met in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

Unsurprisingly, the tie was heated as Argentina‘s players tried to rough up and rattle England, but The Three Lions took the lead after 55 minutes.

On the balance of play, England’s lead was deserved after Anthony Gordon converted Morgan Rogers’ cross, but Thomas Tuchel’s side retreated within themselves after going ahead and invited pressure for the final half an hour.

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Tuchel went too early with a raft of defensive substitutions, and Argentina took advantage. Enzo Fernandez levelled the game with a long-range effort before Lautaro Martinez’s late header sealed a 2-1 victory for the World Cup holders.

There was tension between the opposing players after the final whistle, and some Argentina players were spotted holding up a banner which referenced the Falkland Islands.

The banner, which read ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’, translates as ‘The Falklands are Argentine’ in English.

This is in reference to the war between England and Argentina over the Falkland Islands in 1982. This conflict cost the lives of 255 British and 649 Argentinian servicemen.

And this moment leaves Argentina at risk of punishment by FIFA, because their rules prohibit players from making political statements at their matches.

Past incidents suggest Argentina’s likely punishment is a fine in the region of £30,000.

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Before the match, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul acknowledged that matches against England “transcends” football.

“We understand it’s a football game that transcends, it brings back memories of what Diego did. We sing songs about our Malvinas heroes, mainly to remember them, but we have to understand that it’s a football match and that the Malvinas have to be discussed elsewhere.

“What happened was an atrocity and we always remember the fallen, but what we want is to win this match to get to the final.”

On beating England, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said: “We are truly unique, and that’s not arrogance.

“From the bottom of my heart, these players led us to victory. I’m lost for words. A joy for our country, for our people.”

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On the loss, Harry Kane said: “Just gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone, the team, the staff, the fans.

“We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on. At this level, it’s not enough.

“Gutted because we’ve worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is. So to fall short like we did today … just gutted.”

Thomas Tuchel added: “The team gave everything and we were very, very close.

“The team was top, we couldn’t bring it over the line, no, (but) at the moment no regrets.”