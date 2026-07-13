Joe Cole feels England will “put Lionel Messi to bed” as he is “100 per cent certain” on the Three Lions’ chances of progressing to the World Cup final.

England have reached the World Cup semi-final again, having last been there in 2018. This time, they’ll face Argentina, in what will be the first time arguably the greatest football of all time, Messi, will play against the nation in his career.

The Inter Miami superstar has eight goals in the 2026 World Cup so far, having only failed to score in the quarter-final against Switzerland.

Former Three Lions man Cole, though, feels Messi will be kept quiet by England.

He said on The Rest Is Football: “We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed. We’re going to put him to bed.

“We are, 100 per cent.

“I’m saying it now, England are going to the World Cup final, we’ve got too much pace for Argentina and we’re going to beat them, I feel it in my bones.”

Ally McCoist responded: “At this moment in time, England are the third-best team left in the tournament.

“But the good news is you’re playing a team that I think you’re better than. I think England are better than Argentina. France look like the best team in the tournament but concentrate on the semi-final.

“Defensively, Argentina aren’t great but going forward, we know Messi is capable of doing something out of nowhere and that’s the thing you have to guard against.

“But what a game we’ve got to look forward to there.”

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Messi ready to play England

Messi has been ruled fit after injuring his eye during the victory over Switzerland, and he’s ready to take on the Three Lions for the first time in his career.

He said: “Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special. Personally, it’s the first time I’m going to play against them. I’ve played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.

“And we’ll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semifinal against a powerhouse, a great team, and we’ll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again.”

Wednesday’s semi-final gives England chance to exact revenge over Argentina after the 1986 quarter-final, which was infamous for Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal.

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