Chelsea have made a new offer for Pep Chavarria, with the Rayo Vallecano left-back already having an agreement with the Blues to join Xabi Alonso’s side this summer, according to a report.

With Marc Cucurella having joined Real Madrid earlier this summer, Chelsea are now on the hunt for a specialist left-back to replace the Spain international.

Chavarria has emerged as Chelsea’s top target for the left-back role, with the 28-year-old himself keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

On June 28, Marca reported that Chelsea have made Chavarria ‘their top choice’ to replace Cucurella.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Chelsea were in talks with Rayo over Chavarria.

Chelsea want to sign Pep Chavarria

Romano said on his YouTube channel late last month: “For Pep Chavarria, Chelsea are in talks with Rayo Vallecano.

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“There is a conversation going – with the agents of the player, with Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarria.

“He is a Spanish player, a player known by Xabi Alonso and by people close to Xabi Alonso.

“Chelsea people also have been scouting him, so they are together.

“I always told you Chelsea and Xabi work together this summer.

“He’s involved in the process to decide about the players and all the rest.

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“So, Chavarria is a target we have to add to Chelsea list.

“He’s under consideration.

“There have been some contacts to understand about the price and more.”

Mundo Deportivo has since reported that Chelsea owners, BlueCo, have had an initial offer of €9million (£7.7m) for Chavarria turned down.

Chelsea make new Pep Chavarria offer

It has now emerged that Chelsea have made a second and improved bid for Chavarria.

Journalist Matteo Moretto wrote on X at 12:02pm on July 13: “Exclusive. Chelsea step up pursuit of Pep Chavarria.

“The English club has just submitted a new offer to Rayo for him.”

In his report in Marca, Moretto, who has over 500,000 followers on X, claimed that Chelsea’s new offer is worth up to €25million (£21.3m).

The report has stated: ‘The latest developments are as follows: Chelsea are about to submit a new offer for the Spanish player, which, including a fixed fee and bonuses, reaches €25 million.

‘The player already has a firm agreement with the English club and hopes that the two clubs can finalise the deal very soon, allowing him to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League for such a prestigious club.’

It has also been reported that Rayo want €25m (£21.3m) without bonuses for Chavarria, who ‘is a specific request of Xabi Alonso, who considers him ideal for playing in several positions on the field.’

Marca concluded: ‘Rayo Vallecano already rejected an offer of less than €15 million (£13m), including bonuses, almost a week ago.’

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