Man Utd are eyeing a cut-price deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to reports, after pulling out of the transfer last week.

The Red Devils have made signing new midfielders a priority early on in the summer transfer window with a new left-back and left-winger also towards the top of their list.

Man Utd have already secured a deal to sign Brazil international Andrey Santos from Chelsea as their first signing of the summer.

And The Athletic‘s David Ornstein shocked everyone earlier on Monday by revealing that Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, while other reports claimed that the Red Devils have triggered his £35m release clause and he’ll have a medical on Tuesday.

That is after a deal for Ederson, which had reportedly been all agreed at the beginning of June, fell through last week amid concerns about a historical knee injury.

A deal is now off but reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man Utd could go back in for Brazil international Ederson but it ‘won’t be on the same €45m terms’ previously agreed.

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Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Ederson’s proposed move to Manchester United is off for now, but #MUFC have not ruled out revisiting later in the summer.

‘Atalanta sources maintain the player is fully fit, but #MUFC decided not to proceed after carrying out a thorough medical with specialists looking at an issue with Ederson’s knee flagged in initial tests.

‘Ederson flew to England for additional tests following the World Cup. As Manchester United debated whether to proceed, they got buy in from both Andrey Santos and later Youri Tielemans and quickly closed both deals. Yet Santos is not seen as a replacement to the Atalanta midfielder.

‘Although the transfer is off as it stands, and could well remain this way, it is not entirely ruled out a new approach to Atalanta is made later in the summer. Yet if the deal is revived, it won’t be on the same €45m terms. Manchester United are sympathetic to the player but the deal won’t be formalised as of now.’

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After being unveiled as their first signing of the summer from Chelsea, new Man Utd midfielder Santos reacted to the move, he told the club’s official website: “Since when I was young, I’ve dreamed of this moment. The history, the responsibility that comes with this badge, that’s why I’m here. I will put my name in history of this big club.”

Santos added: “As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.”

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