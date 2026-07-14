Ederson has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have made a firm decision on whether to return for Ederson Silva, while they have sealed their second summer signing.

Before last week, Ederson looked set to be Man Utd’s first summer signing, with the Premier League giants striking a deal to sign him from Atalanta for around £38m.

Having agreed a deal last month, Man Utd intended to formalise his move to Old Trafford at the start of July, but they have opted to cancel the deal after having issues with his medical.

This has made Man Utd turn their attention to other targets, with the club confirming on Tuesday afternoon that former Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is their second summer signing after Andrey Santos.

READ: Man Utd copying Liverpool with midfield rebuild – but Red Devils need more

On this move, Darlow said: “I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United. I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my team-mates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad.

“We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.”

Youri Tielemans next as Fabrizio Romano issues update on Ederson

And Aston Villa standout Tielemans will be Man Utd’s third summer signing, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Tuesday that this move is ‘done and sealed’ after a successful medical.

READ MORE: Man Utd reporter suggests next INEOS signing could be Real Madrid superstar

It has been widely reported that Man Utd will make one more midfield signing this summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that the Red Devils ‘have not ruled out revisiting’ the Ederson deal later in the window.

But Romano is having none of this, having stated that Ederson’s proposed move to Man Utd is completely off as Atalanta try to get him to sign a new contract.

Romano said on X: ‘Éderson to Manchester United not expected be revisited or reactivated at any time this summer.

‘Discussions completely collapsed since Friday last week, as revealed.

‘Éderson has received new contract proposal from Atalanta.’

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