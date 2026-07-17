Right-sided Spain stars Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro have both missed training in the buildup to the World Cup final, with their involvement clarified.

Spain overcame France with relative ease to reach the World Cup final. Goals scored by Mikel Oyarzabal and Porro downed the 2022 runners-up and set up a meeting with current holders Argentina.

There have been some fears that goalscorer Porro and superstar Yamal might not be fit for the final, with both right-sided players missing Thursday training.

Both men were sat on the ground when media were absent at the session, using foam rollers to stretch, but not getting involved in the session itself.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, both players will be available for the final, and are simply having their workloads managed.

Porro has missed only two games this tournament, and has played 90 minutes in three of the last four, while Yamal has started every game but the first, and has completed the full 90 minutes in each of the last three games.

After the semi-final, boss Luis de la Fuente said: “Lamine is fine and Pedro Porro is overworked.”

READ: Who will win the 2026 Ballon d’Or? Lionel Messi now the favourite

Spain excited for Argentina final

When Spain beat France, their final opponents were not yet set, with Argentina and England playing their semi-final a day later.

But the Spanish boss was already excited about a meeting with the world champions.

He said: “I’m excited about facing Argentina because of my friendship with Lionel Scaloni, but I already warned that England was one of the most serious contenders for the final and there they are now.”

It’s Spain’s first World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in 2010, but they won the Euros in 2024 and are on a fantastic winning streak of 37 games.

READ: Neville fires back at ‘stupid’ Romero claim with Tottenham dig – ‘I know what I’m talking about’

Indeed, they’ve not lost a match in normal time since 2024, and will be hoping that run continues through the final.

The last time the two sides met in the World Cup was back in 1966 – the year England won it – with Argentina beating the Spaniards 2-1.

They last played in all football in 2018, Spain winning a friendly 6-1, in which Nicolas Otamendi – in the 2026 squad – scored his nation’s consolation goal.

READ MORE: Argentina squad shocked by Tuchel’s decision on two Arsenal players as England stars react to changes