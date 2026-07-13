A pair of Spain players have hit back at their own former prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, after he told France they “don’t have any French players.”

Spain and France face off in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday. France are in marginally better form, beating Morocco 2-0 in their quarter-final, while Spain were 1-1 with Belgium before scoring late on to win theirs.

Prior to their meeting in the semis, France have been insulted by former Spanish prime minister Rajoy, in a veiled racist comment.

He told El Debate: “They’ve won every match they’ve played at this World Cup and are currently top of the FIFA rankings. They also have an exceptionally strong squad. That said, one thing they don’t have is any French players.”

A pair of Spanish players have hit back at their former PM for those comments.

Pau Cubarsi said: “If they play for the French national team, they are French, regardless of their skin colour. We must show tolerance towards everyone, because we all deserve respect.”

Meanwhile, Borja Iglesias said: “I can understand that he didn’t say it with bad intentions, but we need to be more vigilant about this kind of remark.”

Spanish and French politicians condemn remarks

Spain’s current office holder, Pedro Sanchez, also referenced the remarks, stating: “There are those who still measure belonging by surname, place of birth, or skin color. Others measure it by our roots in a country and our will to contribute to it. Playing soccer. Caring for our elders. Or opening businesses. France, we’ll see you in the semifinals. May the best one win and may racism lose.”

French politicians, meanwhile, have hit back at what Rajoy said.

Foreign minister Jean-Noel Barret said: “France has no skin color. Any contrary claim stems from stupidity, racism or a combination of the two.”

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While French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo said: “Mariano Rajoy’s remarks about the French team carry intolerable whiffs of racism.

“They also raise questions about the deplorable climate that gives rise to such sentiments. Our players do not need a certificate of nationality from a former Spanish prime minister.”

Whether France will be more motivated following the comments remains to be seen, but many feel they are already the favourites, not only to defeat Spain, but to go on to win the tournament in a final against either England or Argentina.

READ MORE: France v Spain: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds