England have been tipped to gamble on Marcus Rashford against Argentina

Darren Bent has told England they should take a “gamble” with Marcus Rashford in the World Cup semi-final to “try something different.”

England have reached the World Cup semis for the second time in three tournaments. They overcame Norway in the quarters, having been forced to extra-time, where they won 2-1.

The sternest test yet awaits in the semis, with holders Argentina between England and their first World Cup final since 1966, when they beat West Germany in the final.

For the semi, Bent feels change is needed, with Noni Madueke not cutting it on the right wing and Bukayo Saka potentially not fully fit.

He told talkSPORT: “I don’t think Noni Madueke plays, but he might even gamble and go, ‘Do you know what, if Saka’s not 100 per cent fit, let’s try Rashford out there, get Rashford out there.’

“On the right-hand side and [Anthony] Gordon on the left. Just to try something different.”

The World Cup semi-final might not be the time to try something different, especially as Rashford has played on the right wing 200 times fewer than he has the left during his career, and around 100 times fewer than he has up top.

Madueke not working

Bent feels it has clearly not been working for Madueke, though, who has played all but one game during the World Cup, and only two appearances have been from the bench.

He said: “I hate being overly critical on players because I understand what it takes to get to that level in terms of playing for your country; it’s hard.

“But when you put in that level of performance that Noni did, where you’re offside in positions where you should never be offside, you’ve got the perfect position to stand on the touchline and look along the line… he’s getting that wrong. He’s offside.

“First two [he’s offside]. Then he goes past his full-back; he hits the ball out of play for a goal kick.

“Then all of a sudden he’s scared to take his full-back on, he goes backwards. It just didn’t work for him at all, Noni Madueke.”

Madueke was rated 6.6 against Norway on Fotmob, while his replacement, Saka, earned a 7.4.

Rashford didn’t play a minute, and hasn’t done in either of the past two games, so bringing him in from the start in any position would be a big ask.

READ MORE: England will ‘put Lionel Messi to bed’ with ex-Three Lion ‘100 per cent’ certain on result