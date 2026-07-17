Enzo Fernandez has deleted a social media post taunting England with Wonderwall, as Argentina have been backed to lose the World Cup final against Spain.

Argentina beat England to reach their second World Cup final on the trot. The world champions went 1-0 down in the 55th minute, but Lautaro Martinez followed an equaliser from Fernandez to secure victory for the Argentines.

Fernandez celebrated by cupping his hands to his ears after his goal, and continued to give it large after the final whistle.

On social media, he posted a photo of himself and Lionel Messi laughing, overlaying it with Oasis’ Wonderwall. The song has been used as England’s unofficial anthem at the World Cup, with players and fans singing together after wins.

Fernandez has received backlash and deleted the post, putting it back up without the song playing.

He might not be laughing at the end of the final, as a number of pundits feel Argentina are going to lose to Spain.

Terry and Souness expect Spain victory

John Terry and Graeme Souness are among them, with Terry telling Sports Uncensored: “Being present at both semi-finals, I have to say, for me, I have Spain as the favourites.

“Both sides are very, very comfortable with the ball and in possession. But I just look at Argentina last night, everything went down their right with Lionel Messi.

“Any time they switched over to the left, it very quickly came back down the right. Marc Cucurella was man of the match the other night in the first semi-final and Spain look very strong down the left-hand side.

“Also, not conceding against France and barely conceding in the World Cup is incredible. They’ve got too much for Argentina in my opinion.

“Argentina are a big, big threat and as we’ve seen throughout this World Cup they find a way. When you’ve got that magician in Messi you will always have a chance and an opportunity.

“But I just think Spain will be too good for this Argentina side. Saying that I do think they showed a side last night which not many teams have, that grit and toughness.

“What I loved about them against England actually was after any tackle all the players would be over and causing a bit of a scuffle. They were so together, they’ve got grit about them, but I still think Spain will edge it.”

Souness added: “I think it’s a hard one to call. We’ve seen what Argentina are about.

“At the start of the game they try to niggle you into thinking about different things rather than concentration on your game.

“Spain, for me, are the favourites but I find it really hard to rule out Argentina because they can dig deep, you write them off at your peril.

“I put Spain as the slight favourites but having played against plenty of Argentinian players, I know how mentally tough they are. They are proper footballers from a tough nation. I think it’s a nip and tuck game, a really hard one to call.”

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