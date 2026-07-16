Bellingham reveals what Messi told him in heated spat as Argentina favouritism claims denied

Jude Bellingham has moved to play down his heated confrontation with Lionel Messi during England’s World Cup semi-final defeat, while the Argentina legend has shut down suggestions that FIFA have shown favouritism towards La Albiceleste throughout the tournament.

Messi was instrumental once again as he steered Argentina into a final with Spain on Sunday, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring late on as the Three Lions suffered heartbreak in Atlanta.

In a heated encounter throughout, sparked by a multitude of early fouls, Bellingham and Messi became embroiled in a fiery exchange in just the fourth minute, with the pair gesticulating at one another before the latter was seen making a face and nodding away pointedly at the England star.

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And, speaking about the incident after the game, Bellingham told reporters: “We were discussing a foul actually. But no, it was nothing, nothing bad.

“I’m sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal. But no, it was nothing really.

“I thought there was a foul earlier and he said, ‘What about the one on me?’ and I was saying, ‘Well you’re strong enough to take them’, but no, it was a privilege to play against him.

“There was nothing like that against him. I’m obviously on the losing side which hurts a lot. But it was a privilege to line up against him.”

Messi shouts down Argentina favouritism claims

Meanwhile, Messi has hit back at suggestions of FIFA showing favouritism towards Argentina after their victory over bitter rivals England.

Messi and Argentina have both been accused of receiving favourable decisions from referees throughout the World Cup. Indeed, Egypt even filed a complaint to FIFA over the officiating in their 3-2 defeat to the World Cup holders in the last-16 stage.

Switzerland also described the refereeing as ‘one-sided’ and ‘baffling’ in their 3-1 loss to Lionel Scaloni’s side in the quarter-finals.

However, Messi is adamant that Argentina have not received any favourable decisions on their way to reaching their second successive World Cup final.

“Let people keep enjoying it,” Messi said after the triumph over England.

“What this group has achieved is incredible – another final, we’ve come back to be world champions, we’re the best in the world after these four years, whether people like it or not, and no matter what they say.

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“This proves that what we did wasn’t by chance and that nobody gave us anything. Reaching two World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it.

“This group doesn’t surprise me. I know and we knew what we were capable of. People out there had doubts, but when this group comes together and is united, it finds what it doesn’t have to give its all.”