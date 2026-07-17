Phil Foden has reportedly been offered to AC Milan, with a suggestion that they could fund the deal by selling a superstar who’s on the Tottenham radar.

Foden had a poor last season with Manchester City, in which he was directly involved in just 12 Premier League goals. The Englishman’s meagre returns saw him omitted from the Three Lions’ World Cup squad.

SportMediaSet reports there’s tension between Foden and City, and with just a year left on his contract, his intermediaries have offered him to a few clubs.

Among them are AC Milan, and it’s said a move for the Englishman is under consideration.

Given he has just a year left on his deal at the Etihad, Foden is said to be valued between €50-60million (£42.5-51.1m) and that fee could be covered through the sale of Rafael Leao.

The wide man is a target for a few clubs this summer, including Premier League side Tottenham, and Milan are said to be hoping to raise around the total Foden will command from the Portuguese.

There are question marks over Milan’s ability to finance the deal elsewhere, though.

Tottenham could fund deal

That Milan are willing to let go of Leao is ideal for Spurs, who have him in their sights as one of their favoured attackers this summer.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have recently suggested that Leao is open to hearing a proposal from Tottenham, while the club have been informed he’d be a great signing for them.

European insider Andy Brassell said: “We talked about that €175million buyout clause. No one’s paying even half that at the moment. There’s no question of that.

“So this brings the Premier League teams back into the picture. It’s not just about the Saudi clubs. And he’s shown a real disinclination to go to Saudi.

“He wants to stay in Europe, and he wants to test himself in the Premier League.

“We know Tottenham were interested in him, and that would be a really interesting bit, a big upgrade for him for them on that left-hand side.

“Of course, since Son [Heung-min] has gone, they’ve not really had a player of that sort of explosive quality in that sort of area of the pitch, and I think they are comparable because even though Son did become more central in the closing part of his time, it’s first we know Rafael now can do that.

“We know he can come inside and score goals as well, and maybe the fluidity of the Premier League and the pace of it really works for him in that sense in the sense that he’s always fighting for the right to counter-attack.

“Now look, there are loads of other clubs that he could end up at, but with Tottenham really nailing their colours to the mast in terms of getting out there in terms of battering down all the previous cliches about them not spending money this season. He would be a huge, huge upgrade in attack.

“Working with a coach as intense as Roberto De Zerbi might get the best out of him consistently, which is exactly what he needs at the age of 27 if he’s really to become one of the best players in the world.”

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