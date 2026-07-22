Real Madrid have become the third European giant threatening to raid rivals Barcelona for Spain’s World Cup hero this summer, per a report.

Spain won their second World Cup on Sunday, defeating holders Argentina 1-0 in the final. The only goal was scored in extra time, by Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Spanish attacker was already being watched by Paris Saint-Germain, and now, there are more sides exploding into the race.

L’Equipe reports Barca’s rivals Real Madrid are ‘also keeping an eye’ on Torres. They highlight that Torres was a target for the Spanish giants when he left Valencia in 2020 and now has the option again.

But he has a ‘wealth of choices,’ with PSG not going away.

Multiple outlets have suggested he has agreed personal terms with the French giants, who are ready to open talks with Barcelona.

L’Equipe states those talks have not been held yet, but that Torres has been receptive to conversations with PSG manager Luis Enrique, who called him to outline his plans.

It’s believed the attacker doesn’t feel the same energy from Barcelona in terms of wanting to keep him, though he is happy there and could pen a new contract – his current one expires in a year.

There are hopes at Barca that they can convince Torres to remain there.

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Torres has another option

While there are options in Spain and France, with the Champions League holders, Torres could also have the opportunity to return to England, where he played 43 games in 2020 and 2021.

Indeed, a recent report has suggested new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has requested the signing of his compatriot at Anfield.

Further to that, it was suggested a £40million offer was sent to Barca by the Premier League club.

Currently, Torres appears to have his heart set on PSG, while remaining in Spain appears to be a good option, and for a player who only played a season and a half outside of his home nation before returning, it would not be a surprise if he wanted to stay there.

But after scoring the goal that won Spain their second World Cup, etching his name into history, Torres should not be surprised if more clubs come after him and the offers he is being sent don’t stop for a while.

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