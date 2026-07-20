Arsenal want shock free transfer from PL rivals as Tzolis medical timeline is revealed

Arsenal are lining up a move to sign John Stones from Premier League rivals Man City, according to reports, after William Saliba picked up an injury.

The Gunners have been quiet so far in the summer transfer window with Mikel Arteta’s side only completing the signing of Illan Meslier from Leeds on a free transfer, while Piero Hincapie made his temporary switch into a permanent move.

Arsenal want to sign more this summer but they aren’t having much luck with Chelsea pinching Morgan Rogers from under their noses by paying £117m for Aston Villa’s attacking midfielder.

The Gunners are looking to improve their attack this summer after winning the Premier League title, as the left-hand side was particularly heavily criticised throughout the season.

Leandro Trossard has completed a move to Turkish side Besiktas and now Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Tzolis with his medical booked in.

The Evening Standard are claiming that reports in Belgium are claiming that Tzolis’ medical will take place over the weekend before an official announcement.

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Reacting to Tzolis leaving, Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko told DAZN: “(I am) very happy for him. I am very sad for me on one side, because we are losing a top player.

“I am convinced that he will have his minutes, that he will show some highest level in the Premier League and Champions League at Arsenal, and he will show that he is a top player and absolutely deserves to go and be there.”

Fabrizio Romano confirmed last week that a medical test had been booked in for Tzolis as Arsenal look to get the deal for the Greece international over the line.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last week: “Now the deal is in place, and Tzolis will sign a long-term contract in the next few days. A medical test and contract signing are also booked, and so a new winger for Mikel Arteta, Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. But Arsenal are not done at all, Arsenal will be busy, busy and busy. Let’s see what’s going to happen with William Saliba, but the injury looks serious. In midfield, we know they want to do something.”

Stones could come in as cover for Arsenal defender Saliba

Another player Arsenal are looking to potentially sign is Stones, who left Manchester City at the end of his contract, after William Saliba picked up an injury on World Cup duty for France.

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The Sun claims that Arsenal are now ‘considering’ a free transfer for Stones ‘if William Saliba’s injury proves to be serious’ with his back issue yet to be fully assessed by the Gunners’ medical department.

With speculation that the Frenchman, who was key to Arsenal’s success last season, could be out for five months, Arsenal could ‘turn their attention to free agent Stones as a possible option that would not break the bank’.

Stones grew into the World Cup for England after a shaky first game against Croatia and Arteta knows him from his days as Man City assistant manager.

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