Tuchel makes stunning admission about Saka after England win v France – ‘I was not even aware’

England manager Thomas Tuchel has reacted to comments from Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka that he was fit to play a bigger role for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

Saka scored a hat-trick for England, as Tuchel’s side beat France 6-4 in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

The Arsenal winger scored twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.

The 6-4 win for England against France at the Miami Stadium will do little to cheer up the Three Lions’ fans, though.

England lost 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals despite taking the lead, as Tuchel decided to sit back and try to soak up the pressure.

Saka, who is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, did not feature at all in the semi-final against Argentina.

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The 24-year-old made three starts and four substitute appearances for England at the World Cup.

Saka scored three goals and gave three assists in those games.

Bukayo Saka wanted to play more for England

After the match against France, Saka said that he wanted to play more for England at the World Cup and was fully fit.

The winger told BBC Sport: “Of course, I would love to have played more.

But of course, it’s not the time to talk about that now.

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“I try to do my talking on the pitch.

“It’s done now. Move on.”

When asked if it’s good news for Arsenal fans to see him playing and scoring like this, Saka said: “Yeah. I’m fit. I’m fit.”

Tuchel was asked why he did not use Saka against Argentina, as the Arsenal star shone against France.

The England manager gave his reasons and then stunningly remarked that he did not even realise that Saka had scored a hat-trick against France.

Thomas Tuchel explains Bukayo Saka decision

Tuchel said: “He did everything right.

“I had just a feeling in the semi-final for Morgan Rogers that he would be involved in something special. That was it.

“The [Argentina] game was so in demand that we were forced into changes because of cramps and flow of the game.

“Bukayo showed he was a key player, that was never a doubt.

“I was not even aware he had a hat-trick [against France].

“I lost the overview of the goalscorers.”

Journalist Henry Winter has relayed further quotes from Tuchel on Saka on his X account.

The German boss said: “Bukayo is a fantastic footballer, a key player for us, and he showed it again today.

“He was excellent. He was ready to go in the World Cup, but I still felt a responsibility to take it slow with Bukayo (after injury).

“He started some matches. It was a tough decision to leave him out of the semi-final.

“I felt with Norway (win in quarters) that Morgan Rogers showed he was special with his physicality and his body.

“We had him (Saka) warmed up several times (against Argentina).

“We were ready to change but situations meant… (they had to make other changes).”

England are coming back home with a bronze medal from the 2026 World Cup and their best finish since 1966, when they won the trophy.

Declan Rice was a key figure for England at the World Cup, and the Arsenal midfielder believes that the Three Lions should be proud of their achievement.

Rice said: “This is the best England group for a very long time. That’s a fact. No one can take that away from us.”

The former West Ham United star added: “I think we can be proud as a group – we are just gutted we lost in that semi-final.

“We’re tired of saying we’re proud of coming in semi-finals and quarter-finals – we want to win with England ultimately.

“But to come third in this tournament is a real achievement.

“We’re so close, honestly. There’s been so much talk about this group over the last few years going out of tournaments.

“There’s been semi-final exits, quarter-finals, finals.

“I think we need to keep going. I do think it’s close. It’s a game of small margins. It’s football and the other night we lost on margins and in the boxes.”

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