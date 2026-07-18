Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick while England secured their second-best finish at a World Cup with a ludicrous 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off.

England were 4-0 up at the break after France phoned in their first-half, but Les Bleus rallied after the break, inspired by Kylian Mbappe’s brace as he moved to the front in the race for the Golden Boot.

Saka completed his hat-trick from the spot before Jude Bellingham scored a fine sixth with almost the last kick for England to claim bronze.

Full report to follow…