According to reports, there is a ‘wild card’ in the race between Manchester United and Manchester City to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

The Nottm Forest star has sparkled for the English side over the past couple of seasons, having quickly developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Anderson is being heavily linked with a move elsewhere at the moment, with the England international expected to be involved in one of this summer’s biggest transfers.

Anderson has been linked with a wide array of clubs across Europe, but Man City and Man Utd have been mooted as likely destinations for the talented midfielder.

It had been assumed that he would join Man City, but a report this week has claimed that Man Utd feel they can beat their rivals to this potential £100m transfer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now stated that Man City are currently the “front runners” for Anderson, though a bid from Man Utd “is not to be discounted”.

“City are the front runners and have got player buy-in. But Manchester United haven’t given up either,” Jacobs said on talkSPORT.

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“If Manchester United try, suddenly Nottingham Forest have got a bidding war, and it makes it even harder for either Manchester club to get a price below 100 million pounds.

“So Man City still consider themselves the front runners, but a Manchester United bid is not to be discounted.”

Evangelos Marinakis is a “wild card” in the Elliot Anderson transfer race

Jacob has also explained that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is a “wild card” in talks over Anderson this summer.

“The better he does at the World Cup, the higher the price, maybe even the more resistant Evangelos Marinakis will be to selling,” Jacobs added.

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“He’s a wild card in any negotiation. And this isn’t a standard kind of talk club to club, like perhaps you find with a Brighton or a Bournemouth, where there’s always a price, even if it’s not named from word go.

“Evangelos Marinakis could wake up today and go I’m going to sell at 90m. He could wake up tomorrow and go it’s 200m. He could wake up the next day, let’s hope after England win the World Cup, and say no price.

“So there’s not really a clear timeline here.

“There’s a danger for both Manchester clubs if they leave it too long. Elliot Anderson’s price rises even further.”

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