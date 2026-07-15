Man Utd gatecrash Liverpool transfer with INEOS in pole position despite Reds bid

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Man Utd.

Man Utd are one of three clubs who think they are now in ‘pole position’ to land Yan Diomande ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Liverpool made RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande their top transfer target earlier in the summer as they made a bid reportedly worth around €100m for the Ivory Coast international.

It had looked likely that Liverpool would get a deal over the line this summer, despite Leipzig wanting to keep the winger, but widespread reports revealed in June that Diomande preferred a move to PSG.

Fabrizio Romano said in detail on his YouTube channel: “We have a breakthrough in the situation of Yan Diomande. He was wanted during the January transfer window by Tottenham and Manchester United, but he was not available. This summer, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and several other clubs have all shown interest.

“The decision has now been made. Yan Diomande, together with his agency, Roc Nation, has decided which club he wants to join. The player has made his choice for the future while representing Ivory Coast at the Club World Cup.

“There is a clear decision from Yan Diomande. He wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.”

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On why Diomande has decided to chose PSG, Romano added: “Why PSG? There are several reasons. He considers them to be the club his father has always supported. He would love to live in Paris. He believes the project is incredibly ambitious. The opportunity to compete for the UEFA Champions League is extremely attractive to him. He also believes there will be many trophies to win in the coming years.

“Another key factor is Luis Enrique. Diomande sees him as one of football’s great tactical minds, and that has had a major influence on his decision.

“All of these factors have placed Yan Diomande in a very clear position. He wants to move to Paris.

“There is already an agreement on personal terms between PSG and Yan Diomande. At the moment it is a verbal agreement, but it has been completed. PSG have agreed a five-year contract with the player, including an important salary package.”

On Liverpool potentially rejoining the race, Romano explained: “What does this mean for the transfer market? First of all, it means Liverpool are unlikely to sign Yan Diomande, despite making him one of their priority targets.

READ: Liverpool want Tottenham star who’s been told he can leave after impressive World Cup displays

“In football, you should never say never, so let’s see whether Liverpool attempt to re-enter the race. However, the player has been very clear that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.

“Liverpool genuinely believed they had a chance of convincing him through their project, their financial package and their long-term vision. However, PSG’s latest approach proved decisive.

“Liverpool were preparing another bid, but they will not return unless the player changes his mind.”

Man Utd are in ‘pole position’ but so is everyone else…

But now German publication Bild (via Sport Witness) have revealed that Man Utd and Man City are prepared to make their move for Diomande after Liverpool already made an offer.

It is understood that ‘no club is prepared to pay more than €100m’ this summer for Diomande with the German club – who continue their ‘no sale this summer’ strategy – looking for €120m this summer.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City all believe they are in ‘pole position’ to sign Diomande with the 19-year-old giving positive responses to several clubs.

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