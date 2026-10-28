Manchester United are said to remain in communication with Julian Nagelsmann

Manchester United are said to remain in communication with Julian Nagelsmann after they spoke to him about the potential of taking over from Michael Carrick as manager.

Carrick is keeping his job for at least United’s next game after it was felt Saturday’s loss to Bournemouth was the last straw. Being beaten 3-0 by the Cherries left the Red Devils 16th in the Premier League after eight games.

Crunch talks were held over Carrick’s future but it was decided he’d remain in charge for the upcoming game against Chelsea.

It has been suggested that United were looking for alternatives, though, with Eddie Howe and Nagelsmann believed to be the frontrunners.

Insider account @ITKSpace, with 27,000 followers on X, states communication remains open with the German boss.

They wrote: ‘EXCL: Manchester United have held extensive talks with Julian Nagelsmann and his agent, Volker Struth, with detailed discussions taking place over a potential appointment as United’s next manager.

‘However, Nagelsmann himself has been informed in the last few hours that Michael Carrick will remain in charge for the time being.

‘Despite this decision, direct lines of communication remain open, with #MUFC keen to keep the option alive.’

Julian Nagelsmann hire unlikely

It’s been reported by Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, though, that Nagelsmann being hired by United is unlikely.

He wrote: ‘Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is liked by United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, but people close to the club view his appointment as Carrick’s successor as unlikely.’

Our friends at TEAMtalk suggested Nagelsmann was one name on United’s shortlist, but that Eddie Howe was their preference.

Indeed, their sources state Jason Wilcox had set his sights on the former Newcastle manager, informing the United ownership of the likelihood of there being a change of manager.

But with Carrick since being given the nod to remain in charge at Old Trafford, and taking Tuesday’s training in preparation for the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Tuesday, what their thoughts are on other managers are unclear.

The reporting is that Carrick will get at least the game against the Blues to turn things around, which could mean he’s given the boot if the result in that game is overly negative.

It would be wise for the Red Devils to stay in touch with prospective bosses if that’s going to happen.

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