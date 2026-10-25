Man Utd next manager: Top candidate to replace Carrick warned off job – ‘Everyone has failed’

Germany legend Oliver Kahn has warned compatriot Julian Nagelsmann about taking the job at Man Utd, if it becomes available.

The Red Devils lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League in midweek as the pressure continues to build on Carrick ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.

It was another disappointing performance and result against the Serie A side, taking Man Utd‘s winless run in all competitions to seven.

There has been more speculation than ever that Carrick could be replaced with numerous managers named as potential replacements for the former Man Utd midfielder.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach Nagelsmann is one manager in the frame if Man Utd do decide to part company with Carrick in the coming weeks.

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that Nagelsmann is “high” on Man Utd’s list as they sound out potential candidates after their shocking display against Como.

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Plettenberg said on X: ‘Julian Nagelsmann is high on Manchester United’s list should Michael Carrick be sacked. He is immediately available.

‘Carrick still has the club’s trust but is under pressure.

‘A move to the Premier League is conceivable for Nagelsmann. RB Leipzig remain strongly interested as well, should things not work out with Martin Demichelis.’

As revealed by other outlets, another German in Fabian Hurzeler, will not leave Brighton in mid-season as the Seagulls boss is ruled out moving to Old Trafford in the very near future.

Plettenberg added: ‘Fabian Hürzeler is on Manchester United’s list, alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

‘But his clear priority is to finish the season with Brighton and secure Champions League qualification with the club. Contract until 2029.

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‘However, his future could be open in the summer. A next step is possible, with top-level enquiries already in place for one of the most highly rated young coaches.’

Although some managers like Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag have won trophies at Man Utd, ultimately every head coach since Sir Alex Ferguson has failed to get the Red Devils back to challenging for the Premier League title.

Nagelsmann would be ‘taking an enormous risk’ by becoming Man Utd boss

And former Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Kahn insists that Nagelsmann might be better to avoid the Man Utd hotseat if it becomes available.

Kahn said: “From his perspective, it’s not an easy situation.

“He doesn’t exactly have a wealth of experience, especially when it comes to teams abroad.

“What should my next step be? Does it have to be the perfect fit? Or am I taking on an enormous risk—like at Manchester United, where, essentially, every manager in recent years has eventually failed?”

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