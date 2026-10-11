Man Utd ‘begin process’ to replace Carrick with title-winning manager ‘open’ to job

Man Utd have started their process to replace Michael Carrick as head coach after a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday, according to reports.

The visitors to Old Trafford had multiple chances to take the game away from the Red Devils before Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock on 73 minutes to give Carrick’s side the lead.

Tottenham then had Rodrigo Bentancur sent off for a headbutt on Luke Shaw but Tottenham still pushed for an equaliser and were rewarded in injury time as Dominic Solanke glanced a header past Senne Lammens.

The draw means Man Utd have now taken just six points from their first six Premier League matches this season, which is potential relegation form in some seasons.

Carrick did a brilliant job last term to get Man Utd into third place, giving them qualification for the Champions League, but there is speculation that the Red Devils are losing patience with the former midfielder.

An well-known X account with over 700k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ is now insisting that Man Utd are now looking to identify a new head coach, with former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann interested in talking to the Premier League giants.

READ: Neville blasts Man Utd ‘in hibernation’ under Carrick; he’s ‘seen enough’ of Red Devils pair

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Manchester United begin process to identify next head coach, sources indicate.

‘Club sources have confirmed that Manchester United have started formal progress on appointing a new manager.

‘Representatives of Julian Nagelsmann are open to listening to the club’s future plans and assessing whether the project aligns with his client’s footballing philosophy.

‘Senior figures at the club are now understood to believe that current head coach Michael Carrick is not the right profile to take the team to the next level technically long term.

‘Michael Carrick will need a miracle to stay on as manager long term which the club expect won’t happen. New Manchester United manager incoming [soon emoji].’

READ: Carrick ‘hammering’ Man Utd stars for key failing vs Tottenham – ‘Too easy’

Before the same account later added: ‘Exclusive. One #MUFC insider states there are real concerns with Michael Carrick’s training methods. Fresh ideas are needed.’

Carrick ‘needs help’ from the Man Utd hierarchy – Redknapp

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp defended Carrick in the Sky Sports studio after the Tottenham match, arguing that Man Utd didn’t sufficiently support their head coach in the summer transfer window.

Redknapp commented: “Brighton in the Carabao Cup, 2-0 up and lose 3-2, that is unprecedented and does not happen at Old Trafford, except it does with this team.

“I do not see enough connections in that midfield and they look devoid of any confidence, ideas, or patterns of play, playing out the back and Tottenham were just much better than them in every department, but that is just a theme this season.

“Their energy levels are not good enough and they look loose going forward, there was no real structure.

“The squad is not good or strong enough and Michael [Carrick] needs help in that respect.”

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