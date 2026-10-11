Man City FFP: ‘Devastated’ Micah Richards feels ‘let down’ by owners for one key reason

Micah Richards is “devastated” that Manchester City have been found guilty and feels “let down” by his former club for one key reason.

City were found guilty of breaching 114 Premier League rules by an independent commission last month, as the panel found them to have used ‘sham’ sponsorship deals to boost they earnings by around £900m between 2009 and 2018.

The club have now appealed that verdict as they insist upon their innocence and clim they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ to prove it, in the form of documents showing that the sponsorship funds came from the Abu Dhabi government rather from their owners.

READ: Ten Manchester City grounds for appeal and why they won’t wash

The initial three-man commission has already seen this evidence, as it ‘concluded it was an explanation that the club had concocted well after the event in an attempt to conceal the realities of the Disguised Funding Scheme’, but City hope an all-new panel will rule in their favour.

Possible punishments include fines, transfer bans, points deductions and even Premier League expulsion, while it’s also been suggested the club should have their titles stripped in a retrospective action.

Richards doesn’t believe the players themselves will be negatively affected by the outside noise, but admits he’s “devastated” by the verdict as his “integrity is being questioned”.

He told Sky Sports: “In terms of Man City, it’ll galvanise the players. We’ve all been in dressing rooms where there is outside noise, you all come together.

“I feel devastated, really, for the fans. Coming through the Man City academy all the way to the first-team, winning trophies, for all that to be in question now is very confusing.

“You’ve got two sides, one saying there’s charges [of guilt], the other saying there is irrefutable evidence [of innocence]. It just leaves me [as a former player] and fans so devastated.

“I feel let down by the fact that it’s dragged on for so long. Make it easier for the fans. Us as players, what we can do?

“I’d do anything for this club, but my integrity is being questioned. I’m in a difficult position. I’ve given everything for this club, I’ve literally got one knee… because of this club.”

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane added: “Some people think this is a bit strong, but I wouldn’t feel like I’ve earned a league title if there was dodgy dealings going on in the background. Absolutely not.

“You just hope everyone is trying to do things the right way and on the same page. They [Man City] had unbelievable superstars in that team, but you hope there is honesty. That’s where respect comes in.

“You want fairness on and off the pitch. The English game has always had that and [if proven] there has to be punishment.”