Michael Carrick reacts to Man Utd fans’ boos as INEOS reach sack decision after Tottenham draw

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has said that the Old Trafford faithful’s boos against Tottenham Hotspur hurt him, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, decide whether or not they will sack him as manager now.

Man Utd failed to win against Tottenham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The match between Carrick’s side and Roberto De Zerbi’s team ended in a 1-1 draw.

After a goalless first half, Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock for Man Utd in the 73rd minute.

Tottenham were reduced to 10 players just five minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a straight red card for headbutting Luke Shaw.

The north London club, though, came back strongly thereafter and found the equaliser in the second minute of injury time through Dominic Solanke.

Man Utd fans at Old Trafford were not impressed with the team’s performance.

There were boos at the stadium at half-time and full time.

Michael Carrick says Man Utd boos hurt

When asked about the boos, Carrick said after the match, as quoted on BBC Sport: “It’s not nice, it hurts a lot because I care about this club.

“But I understand the disappointment, the reality is what it is, we need to get back to winning games.”

While reflecting on the match, Carrick said: “It was a mixed game. We found it tough to start with.

“For a number of reasons, we were not quite there. You could see it was a challenging time.

“But the lads grew into the game, in the second half I thought we were better in everything.

“To get the game as we wanted it, in such a good position – we should see it through. We have to manage those situations.

“That’s two late goals which have hurt us, and things look very different. That’s the reality.”

Carrick was also asked about a slow start to the game for Man Utd.

The Man Utd manager responded: “I don’t think it is lack of confidence, but a game can get away from you very quickly.

“We found a way right back into the game, and got ourselves in a great position – that is one of the most disappointing things.”

Man Utd will not sack Michael Carrick

Man Utd may have won against Sabah in the Champions League this season, but the Red Devils lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Carrick was handed the Man Utd managerial role on a permanent contract at the end of last season.

The Englishman impressed in his role as the Man Utd interim manager during the second half of last season.

Under Carrick, Man Utd finished third in the Premier League table last season and qualified for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

There have been rumours that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe as potential replacements for Carrick.

However, TEAMtalk has reported that, despite the draw with Tottenham, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are planning to stick with Carrick as their manager.

The report in the reliable transfer news outlet stated: ‘The draw with Tottenham is not a great result for Man Utd, but TEAMtalk understands that INEOS are not planning to sack Carrick.

‘Sources have told us that Carrick is under no immediate danger of losing his managerial role at Man Utd despite the draw with Tottenham.’