Mikel Arteta names Arsenal’s ‘best player’ in training after Leeds win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has raved about Noni Madueke after the Gunners beat Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners bounced back from their 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League before the international break with a 2-1 home win against Leeds.

Leeds took the lead through James Justin after 55 minutes, but Arsenal then launched a successful comeback at the Emirates Stadium.

Riccardo Calafiori scored from close range after being teed up by Ben White in the 62nd minute.

Bruno Guimaraes, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, scored what proved to be the winner just eight minutes later with a good finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Madueke did not score or provide an assist, but the England international winger played well against Leeds.

READ: Man City FFP: Arteta reveals whether he still ‘trusts the club’ as Alonso reacts to guilty verdict

The 24-year-old started on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The winger took three shots, none of which were on target, created three chances, and made one interception.

Madueke also put in six crosses, of which five were on target.

Arsenal manager Arteta gave Madueke the chance to play on the left wing against Leeds instead of Eberechi Eze, with Christos Tzolis injured.

While explaining the reason why Arteta deployed Madueke on the left wing, the Arsenal boss explained that the winger impressed him during the international break and was the best player in training.

READ MORE: INEOS ‘unfathomable’ error means Man Utd ‘will never win anything’ until they copy Klopp, Liverpool

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal winger Noni Madueke

The London Evening Standard quotes Arteta as saying: “I’m really happy because he deserved the chance that he got and he grabbed it with both hands.

“When I haven’t liked so much what he was doing or he wasn’t impacting the game, I made certain decisions. He has accepted them.

“What he’s done is raise the level and in training he’s been the best player in the last ten days.

“He gave me no option not to select him and not to play him today. You could see that every time he was in and around the ball, he looked a threat.”

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal win vs Leeds

Arteta also gave his reaction to Arsenal’s overall performance in the win against Leeds.

NBC Sports quotes Arteta as saying: “Before the game we talked about two things: the challenge ahead against a team that hadn’t lost in the Premier League and the second to restore our identity.

“We weren’t pleased about what we did against Brighton and today we had a chance to make it right.

“We wanted to prove we are something special and unique.”

When asked about Leeds, Arteta said: “They are very physical and committed in what we do.

“We didn’t finish in some great areas in the first half and they kept running.

“It’s incredible the way they attack the box. They could’ve punished us in one or two moments in the first half and then they did. It’s a good testament to the league.”

READ NEXT: Keown lauds ‘electric’ Arsenal ace who’s raised Gunners to ‘another level’