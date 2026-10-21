Man Utd sent clear verdict on appointing ex-Bayern Munich manager to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United have been told to avoid appointing ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to replace Michael Carrick.

Nagelsmann has been out of work since handing in his resignation to end his spell as Germany manager after their exit from this summer’s World Cup.

The 39-year-old previously did a great job at RB Leipzig before failing at Bayern Munich, but he has been heavily linked with Man Utd over the past few months.

A report this month claimed Nagelsmann is ‘open’ to joining Man Utd, who could soon appoint a new manager.

Carrick is the current favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season after a run of only two wins in ten games at the start of this campaign.

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Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Nagelsmann has ‘admirers’ at Man Utd, who also have two other options to replace Carrick.

The report claims:

‘Nagelsmann is not the only potential candidate to succeed Carrick in the Old Trafford dugout. ‘talkSPORT understands Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is seen as an option by the club. Meanwhile, Premier League title winner Antonio Conte is prepared to take charge of United.’

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Manchester United sent clear warning on appointing Julian Nagelsmann

However, talkSPORT reporter and Man Utd supporter Alex Crook has explained why the Red Devils should avoid Nagelsmann.

“The standards since the start of the season have been so poor, the regression has been stark and I’m not calling for Michael Carrick to be sacked,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

“But I agree with Erik ten Hag and I agree with Lisandro Martinez last week. What was the point in just rinsing and repeating?

“You sack another manager, you bring in someone like Nagelsmann, who didn’t cover himself in glory as the Germany boss and he’s also quite a combustible character.

“How’s he going to work with the likes of Jason Wilcox, who seemingly is going nowhere, and Omar Berrada?

“How’s he going to cope with what is still, I think, quite a problematic dressing room?

“So there’s no guarantee that you change the manager and you get anything other than a short-term impact because that’s what tends to happen whenever a new manager comes in and then the players revert the type.

“So I don’t think Carrick is the biggest problem at the football club. I think the summer window was an abomination and the squad is simply not strong enough to compete on multiple fronts.”

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