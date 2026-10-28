Talks for Everton to sign Marcus Rashford are "definitely" ongoing

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has revealed there are “definitely” talks to sign Marcus Rashford ongoing, and he feels there’s a chance of the transfer going through.

Rashford started seven games for United this season before being dropped. He then sustained an injury which kept him out for the last couple of games.

But given he’s yet to score or assist, he’s not a shoo-in to regain his place.

With a lack of production in mind, there’s once again a suggestion that United could let Rashford go.

He’s been out on loan to Aston Villa and then Barcelona in the last two seasons, and Everton are the latest side attempting to lure him away from Old Trafford.

Wyness feels there’s a genuine chance of that move going through.

He told Football Insider: “Yes, this is definitely being talked about and quite strongly. And I think that could be an interesting solution.

“Rashford did well when he was on loan at Villa and at Barcelona as well. I think it could work, and I think being close to where he is in Manchester, just along the M63, could also benefit him greatly as well.

“We’ve seen Jack [Grealish] moving across that way as well, and when he’s fit, Jack is certainly a big asset for Everton. So think Rashford would be a very interesting signing, and I’m hearing there’s a lot of smoke here; it’s definitely being discussed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see something happening in January.”

Marcus Rashford talks known

Wyness is the latest insider to reveal the Rashford talks, and his Everton links give them more weight.

His information follows that of journalist Steve Kay, who wrote: ‘BREAKING: Everton have held talks over a potential January move for Marcus Rashford, according to my information.

‘Rashford could leave Manchester United in the next transfer window if a deal can be agreed.

‘Whether it would be a permanent transfer or loan remains unclear.’

There is no sense yet if Rashford would be open to the exit. In the summer, it was felt he wanted to leave United, but Michael Carrick helped him to remain.

But with a lack of form at Old Trafford, the forward isn’t proving that he’s overly worthy of remaining at his boyhood club, where he’s one of the highest earners.

READ MORE: Man Utd star gives 14-word verdict on how dressing room feels about Carrick stay