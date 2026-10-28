Alexis Mac Allister reaches decision on leaving Liverpool as his agent mobilises

Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is now likely to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds signed the Argentina international in 2023 for around £35m with Mac Allister helping them to the Premier League title in his second season at the club.

Mac Allister was criticised, along with many of his other team-mates, last season for his drop in form with the Arne Slot eventually getting the sack.

The Argentina international has two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield and he revealed in September that Liverpool have told him that the club “was not in a position” to offer him a new contract.

When asked if he could have left in the summer, Mac Allister replied: “There was a chance, as I think everyone knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad.”

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On not getting a new contract, he continued: “It’s really sad. We won a Premier League title together. We went through difficult times together. We will see what happens.

“Of course there is still time, the fans don’t need to worry I will give 100% until my last day.

“There was options to leave this summer, right now I am in the right club.”

He added: “I love this club. I love being here, I love the fans.

“As a player, it sometimes happens that you’re at a club for a long long time and you don’t realise where you are.

“That doesn’t happen to me. I know very well that this is an amazing club, that this city has something very special and of course I love being here.”

Alexis Mac Allister ‘sees his future unfolding away from Liverpool’

And now Sky Sports Switzerland claim that Mac Allister ‘sees his future unfolding away from Liverpool’ after the recent news about his contract renewal.

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Liverpool still ‘have no plans to offer Mac Allister a new contract’ and the Reds management ‘considering a new direction for its midfielder by 2027’.

The Merseysiders are looking to ‘invest a significant sum’ in a new midfielder next summer and Mac Allister ‘has been informed of the club’s intention to reshape its squad, a stance that casts increasing uncertainty over his future at Anfield’.

Mac Allister’s agent has now mobilised in an attempt to find him a new club with the Argentina international’s representatives already ‘offering his profile to several clubs likely to sign him, with options including La Liga and Serie A, as well as the Saudi Pro League’.

The report adds: ‘A departure in the summer of 2027 is now a concrete possibility. While Mac Allister would gladly prefer to remain with the Reds, the prospect of Liverpool investing heavily in his position and the current lack of willingness to extend his contract are now prompting his representatives to explore alternatives.

‘It remains to be seen which clubs will move from potential interest to a concrete approach. One thing is certain: as Liverpool prepares for its next midfield overhaul, the Mac Allister saga could become one of the key transfer stories to watch during the upcoming summer window.’

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